‘Best Medicine’ Boss Shares Season 2 Details After Finale Cliffhangers

What To Know The Season 1 finale of Best Medicine features major cliffhangers involving Martin and Louisa.

Showrunner Liz Tuccillo breaks down the key moments and shares early intel on Season 2.

We fell in love with Best Medicine from the first moment that Martin (Josh Charles) stepped into the town of Port Wenn, and the first season of the cozy dramedy was exactly what we needed. The Tuesday, April 7, finale delivers everything we love about the show and more, setting up what should be a fun Season 2.

The residents of Port Wenn have a lot to deal with in the finale, including, most importantly, getting rid of the Norwegians who, with Glendon’s (Patch Darragh) help, tricked them into signing a contract as sister cities. But if this town does one thing, it’s gather together and make something happen. TV Insider spoke with showrunner Liz Tuccillo about the finale’s big moments and cliffhangers. Warning: Spoilers for the Best Medicine Season 1 finale ahead!

Martin, with the help of his ex-girlfriend Eden (Eliza Coupe) and Louisa’s (Abigail Spencer) fertility doctor, helps deliver two babies for one of the Norwegians, and while he at first stayed out of the town’s business, he speaks up in defense of Port Wenn and claims he knows a powerful U.S. senator who owes him and will help them get out of their contract. The Norwegians cave; Martin knows no such person.

The finale ends with, in quick succession, some major developments during the reception of Greg (Stephen Spinella) and George’s (Jason Veasey) wedding the town throws for them after learning they got married years ago and didn’t tell anyone: Louisa’s ex-fiancé Mark (Josh Segarra) offers to have a baby with her (as friends); Martin finds out that Glendon, having found out about him letting Elaine (Cree) draw blood at his practice (because of his blood phobia), alerts the medical board, and he’s now under investigation; and Martin, overhearing Louisa and Mark’s conversation, invites Eden, who’s made it clear she wants to get back together, over.

Below, Liz Tuccillo breaks down the finale and shares the first details about Season 2.

It felt like the first season had to lead to Martin having his moment embracing Port Wenn as he does here defending it to the Norwegians. When did you know that this was how you were going to do that?

Liz Tuccillo: We always knew once we decided that there were going to be Norwegians up to no good, we always knew that it was important that it was Martin who was trying to stay out of things, but eventually even he was going to have to help the town in only the way he could.

But now we also find out that he’s being investigated by the medical registry. So Glendon did make good on his promise that he’d be sorry. What does Martin feel like he can do about that at this point?

Well, I think the great thing is that he knows he’s sort of been beaten. He can’t do anything. Glendon finally did get him, and there’s nothing to do because he’s absolutely right. Elaine was starting to take blood, and he actually did do something wrong, which, for him, is infuriating; he could kick himself that he allowed this to happen.

Especially because he had the entire town on his side this entire time. No one likes Glendon right now, but the thing is, Glendon’s still the one who was able to hurt him in this way.

Yeah, and the fact that it was still Martin knowing that it was kind of his fault is the worst part of it.

And then it goes back to his childhood because of that history. It’s like the worst parts of the town for him; it’s still the same guy.

Oh, that’s a good point. Yeah, it’s a rivalry that has continued since childhood.

Obviously the show can’t have Martin unable to practice medicine for long because it’s Best Medicine, but what can you say about what’s ahead there and how in the Best Medicine way you’re tackling that?

He’s going to have to make some adjustments to his practice, and that might be a new antagonist in town that’s maybe having to watch over him, somebody who has to double-check his work now because they know that he wasn’t on the up and up. So now the main medical board might need to check up on him.

And then Elaine’s having to evaluate her role in the office now that she’s not going to Julliard and maybe she could be more helpful to Martin. She’s still going to have hopes and dreams, especially since she’s not going to be sure what to do about Al possibly leaving. So she’s still going to have her own hopes and dreams. And I think it’s going to take her a really long time for her to feel there’s any satisfaction with being good at her job with Martin. I think she’s going to still be thinking that this is something she’s just doing until she gets out of Port Wenn.

How much does the news that Martin gets about the medical registry, on top of what he hears Louisa and Mark talking about, contribute to him calling Eden over? Is it entirely about Louisa and Mark? Does the investigation also play into it? Because Eden might also be able to help with that…

You have really good story ideas. I think yes, in the sense that he got bad news, he’s feeling badly, he’s feeling alone, he’s feeling really alone because of the conversation with Louisa and Mark. So I think he’s really just experiencing a deep sense of loneliness, and he goes to Eden.

Because he knows that she wants him still.

It’s an easy call to make. And she likes him. She appreciates him for who he is. She’s like, “I love that you’re obsessed with your work.” And she’s just as awkward as he is. So, they really, at first glance, I can imagine him thinking, “Maybe she is right for me,” because Louisa obviously wasn’t.

I do have to say, Eliza as Eden, great casting, loved it. She’s so funny.

She’s so good, and she was great to work with on set, and Josh and her loved working together, and they just kept ad-libbing and improvising and laughing and giggling the whole time.

Also, the stuff with her and Abigail was great.

Yeah. And they were great together, and Abigail loved working with her. She really just, as a cast member, fit in so perfectly. She came to play, and she was hilarious and deeply inappropriate and perfect.

What can you say about how much we’ll maybe see of her in Season 2, both for Martin, but then also as Louisa’s doctor?

Yeah. I mean, she has a lot of possibilities for Season 2, both as Martin’s love interest and as Louisa’s doctor, and also as a new, possibly unwanted person in Port Wenn, because I don’t think anyone’s going to be really that excited about her in their town, particularly if she has opinions about how the town should run or how Martin’s office should run. She’s going to be probably off-putting.

Just the way she acted when she first walked into the Salty Breeze. We saw the way that Martin warmed up to the town, but it doesn’t feel like Eden’s going to ever get to that.

I don’t think so, but we’ll see. We’ll hope. We’ll root for her, and we’ll get to know her better, but I don’t think she’s ever … It’d be hard to imagine her really ever fitting in.

Going to the Louisa baby situation, because Mark suggesting that they have the baby as friends — has he thought that through at all before he suggests that?

That is a good question. I think he actually has, even if it’s misguided, I think he really was like, “Wait a minute, I want to have a baby. She wants to have a baby. We’re not getting any younger.” And like he said, “We were a really good team, so why can’t we do it this way?” But I don’t think he’s ultimately thinking it through in that he does have a lot of feelings for her, and how could it not get complicated?

And then there’s also the fact that with the teens in lockup were like, “Oh, you two would’ve made great parents.” That also has to play into both of their minds at this point, right?

Yeah, they would’ve made great parents. I mean, there’s no joke, that is completely true. And then hopefully the audience would feel that way, too, like, “Oh yeah, they do make a nice team in a certain way.” I mean, that’s the hope that that’s what people would feel like they get it. Yeah, the two of them, that is a big regret. “We would’ve made good parents, and we would’ve been a nice family, but that’s not enough.”

We don’t get Louisa’s answer. We just get her reaction. And of course, that’s what Martin overhears and assumes things. But how is Louisa feeling about that possibility? Where is she? Is she leaning one way more than the other when she first hears it?

I think she’s just absolutely stunned because it’s the last thing she was thinking. And I think you watch her sort of processing it more, just being completely stunned. We’re going to pick up five months later, so you’ll see what she ended up deciding when we pick up in Season 2.

The slow burn continues, of course, but now it’s kind of like a love square with Eden. So, where is Martin’s head and heart when it comes to Louisa at the end of the season? Is he kind of thinking like, “You know what? I need to just try to move on”?

Yeah, I think he’s saying it is over. “She said she didn’t want to be with me when I was reading a letter to her,” and then Mark is making his move to her. And I think he’s so filled with so much trauma and childhood pain that even the attempt of like, “I’m going to say I love her to her at the end,” took so much out of him, even though he didn’t do it, but just feeling what he felt for her was probably so difficult for him that I think it’s very easy for him to say, “Forget it. I’m going to just shut that part off of me. I’m going to date Eden, who doesn’t require so much of me, and I’m going to forget all about her.”

I have to say, the Martin and Mark scenes this season were probably some of my favorites.

Oh my God, this is so much fun. You’re liking all the things I like about the show.

There’s also that to consider, too, because as much as Martin may deny it, he likes being friends with Mark, right?

I think Mark really touched him. I think he was very moved ultimately by Mark, and that’s not easy to do for Martin.

I absolutely love the town giving Greg and George the wedding they deserved, especially after the years that they were married, which comes up. When did you know you wanted to include that joyous celebration in the finale?

I think I had that in mind when I pitched the season story arcs to the network three weeks into the writers’ room. I always knew it was going to go there because I do feel like they’re sort of little bit the unsung heroes of the town, and I just thought it’d be so fun to give them their day in the sun by the end.

They’re the heart of the town.

Yeah. I always knew that’s where we were going to go with them for a wedding and that the wedding would be a surprise wedding, but I didn’t know until it was pitched in the room that we were going to find out that they got married by a wedding cake and then George pooping little men. That was a fun day in the room of figuring that out or hearing about that.

Sarah (Annie Potts) says they’re going to be rich after seeing sea urchins for miles. Is she right or is she just optimistic?

I think she knows what she’s talking about.

What else can you share about what we’re going to see in Season 2?

I think we’re going to see that things are going really well for the town, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s smooth sailing, that with success might bring a whole new basket of issues.

Is there anything else you can share about the love triangle/square?

I think it’s just going to get more and more fun and more and more complicated. I think that’s why we’re cooking up a lot of really fun sort of crosses between them all and getting it more and more complicated between them all.

Mark and Eden scenes would be hilarious.

[Laughs] I’m not going to say anything.

How much of Martin’s life in Boston are you planning on bringing into the show?

We are thinking about talking more about his childhood and the moments that made him who he is. And we’re also thinking about maybe bringing in a character that is from his time as a doctor and somebody that he treated pretty badly that now is in town, that might cause problems for him as well.

What about any friends for him? We already have his childhood bully. Now this other person is coming in. We saw his relationship with his dad wasn’t really the best…

No, we haven’t really — I mean, it’s a good thing. I’ll talk to the writers about it, but we haven’t really thought of him as somebody who’s got a lot of buds that he cares about, because I think that’s his issue, that he really did have a hard time making connections with people. We are hoping to get Martin Clunes back because that was just delightful in every way.

Everything with his parents, but also Sarah’s part in it, made it juicy, I have to say. So great casting, just in general, in Season 1.

I would be on set, and I would be watching all the actors work together so well, and their chemistry on camera was so great. And then I’d look, and I’d watch them all getting along off camera. And I’d think this is a miracle because a couple people were offers and so we didn’t even have them audition. Some people barely got callbacks. We certainly didn’t do chemistry reads. So how did this happen? I don’t know, but it’s really remarkable, and I never took it for granted.

Because you do need someone who can portray the heart of it, but also that comedy.

Yes, exactly. They all were able to strike the balance of the heart, the humanity, and the comedy, and the ridiculousness of the comedy. And then also in editing — I’ve spent a lot of time in editing now — a lot of times the funniest lines, and I hate to admit it, at the end of scenes that we kept in were improvisations from the actors because they just were so in their characters that they would be able to just mess around. At the end, you never like to yell cut too soon. And in those moments before they yell cut and they’re just messing around was a lot of the stuff that was kept in because they’re all so funny and good on their own.

Is everyone returning for Season 2?

Yes.

The dog, too?

Yes, of course. My God, he’s going to have his whole storyline, whole storyline of his own.

Best Medicine, Season 2, TBA, Fox