The midwife team of Nonnatus House find themselves in the midst of a harrowing situation when an infant is in peril, while the kind-hearted Turners are finding themselves in a heartbreaking situation, and Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) and Rosalind’s (Natalie Quarry) relationship hits a small snag. All this while the future of Nonnatus House is still in jeopardy. Warning: Spoilers for Call the Midwife Season 15 Episode 4 ahead!

Who kidnaps baby Colin from Nonnatus House?

Pregnant Pam Shields (Sophie Ford) separates from her partner, Kenny (Nicholas Armfield), and doesn’t want him present for the birth of their son, Colin. “Better off by myself,” says the young mother. But Kenny thinks differently. After being turned away during the delivery, he is clearly peeved. Shortly after Pam gives birth, baby Colin is abducted from the nursery while Sister Catherine (Molly Vevers) is on watch, leaving her completely devastated.

To make matters worse, Colin is in critical condition and vulnerable due to chickenpox, meaning if he is not found in time, the infant could go blind or worse. As Inspector Holbrook (Martin Delaney) leads the investigation, it is revealed that an incensed Kenny has taken Colin, as well as his sister Lisa, to get even with Pam, believing she was pulling away from him. After lying to Pam’s mother, Kenny takes the children and flees Poplar with all his belongings. The police issue a public appeal for help, and in a moment of pure malice, Kenny taunts Pam with a postcard that reads, “Enjoy your fresh start.”

However, when Colin becomes seriously ill from chickenpox, Kenny has a change of heart, realizing he has put his son in grave danger. He first returns Lisa, who does not have chickenpox, leaving her on a bench. Then, when Colin stops eating, he calls Pam and reflects on their broken relationship. Calling from a nearby phone booth, he is tracked by authorities, who arrest him and recover the sick child. Luckily, Colin is treated in time and recovers.

Out on bail, Kenny goes to Pam and explains he was scared and things got out of hand. Pam is still leaving to stay with her sister, but says she won’t stop him from seeing his children, just never unsupervised.

How does baby Colin’s abduction affect Sister Catherine?

In the episode, Sister Catherine is racked with guilt after baby Colin is snatched on her watch. Though it is clearly not her fault, the young nun cannot help but take it to heart.

When TV Insider spoke with star Molly Vevers, she explained that the episode had a surprisingly personal (and slightly humorous) meaning for her. “My dad’s name is Colin. When we were filming it, and everyone was like, ‘Baby Colin, Colin, Colin…’ I was like, ‘Dad?'”

Vevers then explained that she can easily relate to Sister Catherine when it comes to blaming oneself when things go wrong. “I suppose when it is a traumatic thing like that, and you just think, ‘Oh, is there anything I could have done to change this or fix it?'” explains the actress. “And then, you know, also, because she is new to this world. She’s new to not only being one of the sisters and living here, but also being away from home; she’s lost touch with her family, you know, she’s kind of isolated, and being a midwife is totally new to her, like she’s just passed her exams. So I think she just doesn’t have that established confidence in her practice.”

“I think it’s really nice in both [traumatic] situations of Episodes 1 and 4, where we do see her building her support network within Nonnatus House, and particularly with Sister Monica Joan [Judy Parfitt] who becomes like a real, kind of support figure for her, because she doesn’t have her family close by anymore,” explains Vevers. “So Sister Monica Joan becomes like, I guess, a kind of grandmother figure to her, and there’s a real bond there. She’s the one Catherine goes to, like a kind of emotional rock. [It] was really nice to play those scenes with Judy Parfitt, who plays Sister Monica Joan. She’s amazing to act with.”

In the episode, she takes solace in offering comfort to Pam, who suffers not only from the anguish of having her baby ripped from her but also from chickenpox, leaving her infirm and unable to help in the search for her child.

When Kenny calls Nonnatus House, it is Sister Catherine who pleads with him to take Colin to a doctor, urging him to do what is right for his child.

What is Mrs. Robbins’ unexpected diagnosis?

Septuagenarian Molly Robbins (Kate Rutter), the dinner lady, is dealing with a small issue with incontinence. Embarrassing, yes, but also a key sign that something more serious could be at play. She also has persistent back pain. Her husband Edwin (Philip Martin Brown) is quite concerned, as is Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann). Mrs. Robbins has what appears to be a mass that needs to be removed, with everyone expecting the worst, including Mr. and Mrs. Robbins and Dr. Turner.

What they find, however, is not a mass, but a baby. A stone baby. Mrs. Robbins must have carried it for more than 30 years.

The news is devastating for Mrs. Robbins, who always wanted to be a mother. She is even more distressed when medical students arrive, eager to see the “monster.” Hurt and upset, Mrs. Robbins breaks down over what she lost, and the couple is wrecked that they never got the chance to see their child. Sister Veronica (Rebecca Gethings) agrees and makes calls on their behalf. The Robbins bury the stone baby and say their goodbyes. “That don’t look like a monster to me,” exclaimed Mrs. Robbins.

What’s next in Cyril and Rosalind’s relationship?

Cyril will officially be a single man in six weeks, free to do anything he likes, even marry again, much to Rosalind’s delight. He asks her to accompany him to York for a full weekend away, in a hotel, just the two of them — a big step in their relationship. However, when Cyril books two rooms, Rosalind is a little miffed, clearly wanting far more than just “two rooms.” Still, the duo takes a step in the right direction. Possibly with just one room.

How are the Turners handling baby Christopher?

Dr. Turner and Nurse Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) are concerned for two-year-old Christopher, who is struggling with chemotherapy. Ultimately, he has grown too weak to continue treatment. The couple feel guilty about bringing him over from Hong Kong, but Sister Veronica assures them they have lengthened his life.

Fortunately, they learn that in Hong Kong, Christopher can receive chemotherapy in powder form, though if he goes, he cannot come back. Unable to travel with him, the Turners ask Sister Veronica to accompany him to Hong Kong.

The Turners also get news that Christopher’s father is on trial for drug dealing, who is convicted and sent to prison. So, no worries there.

Call the Midwife, Season 15, Sundays, 8/7c on PBS, PBS.org, and the PBS app