‘Baywatch’ Reboot Cast Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Set

What To Know Fox’s Baywatch reboot is currently in production, featuring a new cast of lifeguards.

The new cast is posting behind-the-scenes photos on their social media accounts.

The series centers on Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), now Baywatch captain, and a diverse team of new characters.

Sun, surf, and slow-motion saves are on the way as Baywatch returns. Fox’s reboot is now in production ahead of its 12-episode run for the 2026-2027 season, and behind-the-scenes photos of the star-studded cast in full lifeguard gear are surfacing on social media.

The upcoming series is a reimagining of the original ’90s hit, which aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. It follows Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell, originally played by Jeremy Jackson) as he takes on the role of Baywatch captain after his legendary father, Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff).

A new generation of lifeguards will join Buchannon in keeping watch over the Los Angeles coastline, including Jessica Belkin, who will portray Hobie’s daughter, Charlie Vale.

Amell shared a humorous post featuring a clapperboard from the first episode of the revival series, captioned, “Wait… you’re a lifeguard…?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

He also wrote a tribute post to the crew: “Every big story starts with the people you don’t see on screen. Proud to be in the trenches with this crew. Tomas and the whole team are the real deal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)

His “daughter” Belkin also shared pics on social media. Her posts feature the actress training in a pool in full swim gear for her water scenes, along with clips of her practicing her diving technique, candid on-set images, and behind-the-scenes glimpses from production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jess belkin (@jessicabelkin)

Gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne will make her acting debut the role of Grace, described as a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard.” In an Instagram post from the set, Dunne wrote, “I only run in slow motion now.” The post featured Dunne jogging along the beach, as well as in her dressing room and a video of the official lifeguard lineup on the beach.

Influencer and actor Noah Beck, who plays rookie lifeguard Luke on the revival, posted his own take on the lineup, with the caption, “Whole lotta red.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Beck (@noahbeck)

Luke Eisner, who plays the role of newbie lifeguard Koya, also shared pics of his costars donning the iconic red swimsuits, as well as looks at the official headquarters. “What a privilege to be a part of something as legendary as Baywatch. I am so fortunate and thankful to step anywhere near the incredible people involved in this. Hopefully you never find yourself drowning, but if you do… Call Koya,” wrote Eisner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Eisner (@lukeeisnerofficial)

Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader posted a stunning pic of herself in the red suit holding a slate from the first day on set. Nader plays Selene, caustic captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards, who has a competitive dynamic with fellow captain Hobie Buchannon. In her Instagram post, Nader teased: “Finally perfected mouth to mouth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader)

Thaddeus LaGrone took to Instagram to post a pic of himself in the red trunks with the caption, “Who needs saving?” In the reboot, he will play Brad, a former Marine who returns home to the West Coast to care for his ailing father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaddeus LaGrone (@thaddeuslagrone)

Shay Mitchell, who plays Trina, a former lawyer who traded in her briefcase for a boogie board to dedicate herself to lifeguarding, posted a pic of herself in the red suit with a matching satin robe.

The caption on the collection of photos and videos read: “Just keeping the grid strong before other shots humble me again.”

Her post also featured images from set, including a training video showing how the actress gets in shape, a clip of her working out with beauty facemasks on, and a sweet moment when she reunited with a crewmate from Pretty Little Liars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell)

Baywatch, TBA, 2026, Fox