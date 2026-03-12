‘The 1% Club’ Scores Season 3 Renewal, Sets Premiere Date — Everything We Know So Far

There was not a one percent chance we didn’t think The 1% Club wouldn’t be renewed. The Fox game show is returning for Season 3 and has announced its premiere date.

The 1% Club is where 100 contestants answer logic-based questions, aiming for a final, difficult question to win up to $100,000. It is based on the British game show of the same name.

Contestants have to try to prove that they are in the one percent of people who can answer the final question. However, if certain contestants make it far enough into the game and they do not want to continue, they can choose to take $1,000 and leave the game.

Last season, those who failed to make it to the 1% question got the chance to come back on the finale and try again. Could that happen again?

Many TV stars from Big Brother, Love Island, and Jeopardy! have appeared on the show in past seasons. With Season 3 around the corner, here is everything we know so far about the game show.

Was The 1% Club renewed?

Yes! Season 3 of the game show is set to air on Fox soon.

When is the premiere date?

Get ready for more brain-twisting questions on Monday, April 13 at 8/7c on Fox.

Who is hosting The 1% Club?

Even though Patton Oswalt hosted Season 1, he will not be returning. Season 2 host Joel McHale is set to reprise his hosting duties for Season 3.

Who will be in the cast?

The contestants on The 1% Club are typically civilians with a few reality stars and game show contestants thrown in. If the case is the same, the contestant will not be known until the show premieres or a preview is shared a few days before.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. Check back here for updates.

Where can you watch past seasons?

Oswalt’s season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, while McHale’s season can be watched on Hulu.

The 1% Club, Season 3, Mondays, starting April 13, 8/7c, Fox, stream on Hulu