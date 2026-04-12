‘Rooster’ Star Annie Mumolo Breaks Down Episode 6’s Shocking Cristle Family Reveal

Meaghan Darwish
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What To Know

  • Rooster star Annie Mumolo breaks down that Cristle-Tommy family reveal in Episode 6.
  • Plus, the star discusses hopes for Cristle and Greg’s relationship, along with Season 2 aspirations.

Rooster delivered its biggest twist yet as the show delved deeper into the relationship Greg (Steve Carell) is building with Ludlow’s secretary, Cristle (Annie Mumolo). Warning: Spoilers for Rooster Season 1 Episode 6 ahead!

While the pair attempted to find even footing to explore a romance, small clues pointed to Episode 6’s shocking conclusion, which revealed that Tommy (Maximo Salas), Greg’s student and his Ludlow confidant, is actually her son. The revelation was made in the glow of the refrigerator light as Greg retrieved whipped cream for his and Cristle’s end-of-date activities. Needless to say, trauma was inflicted on both parties in that scenario.

Despite the awkwardness in those final moments, it’s difficult not to root for Greg and Cristle, the latter of whom we learn is actually named Crystal. Below, Mumolo breaks down that twist reveal and shares hopes for what’s next following Rooster‘s Season 2 order at HBO.

Were you told Cristle was Tommy’s mom before getting the script for Episode 6? If so, how did you try to nod to that relationship with your performance?

Annie Mumolo: I had no idea until a few episodes before when they let me know, and I was pretty surprised and excited about that twist. But since I didn’t have any crossover scenes with Maximo [who plays] Tommy, there was no place to infuse that into the mother-son relationship.

Steve Carell and Maximo Salas in 'Rooster'

HBO

What can you tease about the drama that’s going to unfold after Greg learned about Cristle and Tommy’s relationship?

The word Shakespearean comes to mind.

Did Cristle see Greg as more than just a hookup the first time they got together?

I feel like Cristle is living in her own romance novel, so in that first hook-up, she probably saw Greg as a wounded soldier from the Revolutionary War who wanders the woods with no shirt on, and she’s the daughter of a local shepherd who finds him and nurses him back to health with her mouth.

Cristle reveals her name is actually Crystal. Will she stick with the new name or resort back to the old now that she’s revealed it to Greg?

That’s a great question, probably better directed at Bill [Lawrence] and Matt [Tarses]. I would vote for Cristle. Having her change it after so many years of living with it might hospitalize her. Actually, that might be fun to watch. So now I’m torn.

'Rooster' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO
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'Rooster' Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

Cristle comes onto Greg in public several times, which was the funniest to you?

I mean… the photocopy of Cristle’s boobs — can I say that here? Let’s say bosoms. The photocopy of her bosoms was funny in all the phases- Bill walking up and casually telling me about it over lunch, then choosing stunt bosoms which all looked like over-easy eggs on the photocopies, and then having to hand the photocopy to Steve in the scene with a stoic face.

You’ve been renewed for Season 2. What would you like to see for Cristle in the future of the show?

Cristle and Greg in Paris. Cristle and Greg in Venice. Cristle and Greg in Barcelona. I’m kidding. There are many, many layers to Cristle to be peeled back, and I think it will be so fun to see what each layer brings!

Rooster, Season 1, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO and HBO Max 

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Steve Carell

Steve Carell

Charly Clive

Charly Clive

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler

Phil Dunster

Phil Dunster

John C. McGinley

John C. McGinley

Lauren Tsai

Lauren Tsai

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