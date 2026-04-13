What To Know After Pope Leo XIV denounced Trump’s war in Iran, three Catholic cardinals appeared on 60 Minutes to slam the president’s social media posts about the war.

Trump then took to Truth Social to go on a tirade about the pope and his view on the war.

Donald Trump went on a social media tirade against Pope Leo XIV after the latter’s criticism of his war in Iran. Trump posted a lengthy Truth Social message slamming the pope after three Catholic cardinals appeared on 60 Minutes to call out the president for his insensitive social media posts about the war.

“We are dehumanizing the victims of war by turning the suffering of people and the killing of children and our own soldiers into entertainment,” Cardinal Blase Cupich said during the segment. Cupich called Trump’s posts “sickening,” adding, “To splice together movie cuts with actual bombing and targeting of people for the purposes of entertainment is sickening. This is not who we are. We’re better than this.”

The cardinals speaking out came following Pope Leo publicly denouncing the war, sparking a meltdown from Trump.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” he wrote. “He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!”

He then referenced the war and other issues directly, adding, “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon. I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country. And I don’t want a Pope who criticizes the President of the United States because I’m doing exactly what I was elected, IN A LANDSLIDE, to do, setting Record Low Numbers in Crime, and creating the Greatest Stock Market in History.”

Trump called Leo’s election as pope a “shocking surprise” and claimed he was “only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican.”

He reiterated that Leo being “weak on crime [and] weak on nuclear weapons does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested. Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

Later, Trump also posted an AI photo of himself as Jesus Christ, seemingly working a miracle a sick man. He also spoke to reporters outside Air Force One on Sunday Evening. “We don’t like a pope that’s going to say it’s OK [for Iran] to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “I am not a big fan of Pope Leo. He’s a very liberal person. He’s a man that doesn’t believe in stopping crime.”