‘Animal Control’ Returning for Season 5: All the Details

ANIMAL CONTROL: L-R: Michael Rowland, Joel McHale, Ravi Patel and Grace Palmer in the 'Donkeys & Weasels' episode of ANIMAL CONTROL airing Thursday, Mar. 5 (9:01-9:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2026 Fox Media LLC. CR: Bettina Strauss/FOX.
Bettina Strauss / FOX

The exotic animal adventures will continue. Fox has renewed its hit comedy Animal Control for a fifth season.

The workplace comedy series, which recently returned for its fourth season, is now a seasoned hit for the network and recently got a boost when the series’ first two seasons became available to stream on Netflix in December, with the third on Hulu and Disney+.

As the show enters the second half of Season 4 airing on Thursday nights, Fox has given an early green light to another round. Here’s everything we know about Animal Control Season 5 so far.

Has Animal Control been renewed for Season 5?

Yes. Fox announced the series will return for Season 5 in February 2026. In a statement, the network’s president of television, Michael Thorn, said, “With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing Animal Control was an easy decision. The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead.”

The network also touted that the Season 4 premiere was the most-watched of all the series’ season premieres. Plus, its streaming numbers have been impressive, with 1 billion minutes watched across the first three seasons.

When will Animal Control Season 5 premiere?

Chances are, the series will return in the midseason of 2026 or the spring of 2027.

Who will star in Animal Control Season 5?

Joel McHale leads the series as Frank, a former police officer who was canned after exposing corruption in his department and turned to the animal control team for work. The series also stars Michael Rowland as Frank “Shred” Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel, Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands, Gerry Dee as Templeton Dudge, and Kyla Pratt as Daisy.

