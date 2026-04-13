HGTV Rocks the Block, ‘Idol’ Rocks the Hall of Fame, Finales of ‘Reggie’ and ‘Wild Cards’
HGTV stars team with celebrities in a new season of the home-renovation competition Rock the Block. The Rock & Rock Hall of Fame’s 2026 inductees are announced during American Idol, when the Top 11 perform from Hall of Famers’ song lists. NBC‘s The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins ends its first season with back-to-back episodes, and The CW‘s Wild Cards wraps its third.
Rock the Block
The channel’s highest-rated competition series returns for a seventh season, pairing HGTV stars with celebrities to tackle lookalike builds in a Las Vegas cul-de-sac. They each have seven weeks and a $275,000 budget to work their magic, with the winning team honored by having a street named after them. The teams include Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray with reality-TV star Brooke Hogan, Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak with singer/actor Drew Lachey, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak Hawk with Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House host and Survivor winner Kim Spradlin-Wolfe with Survivor and Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner. In the two-hour opener, the teams tackle the main bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet, with Lisa Vanderpump and business partner/designer Nick Alain judging the result.
American Idol
Who are your picks for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Find out if your favorites made the cut when the inductees are announced during a special episode of the singing competition. While the Top 11 sing their hearts out, tackling selections from Hall of Famers’ catalogs, the Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be revealed. Among this year’s starry candidates: Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, Jeff Buckley, Luther Vandross, Pink, Sade, Shakira, Melissa Etheridge, Wu-Tang Clan, Iron Maiden, Oasis, New Edition, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, and the Black Crowes. Idols one and all.
The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Speaking of halls of fame, disgraced NFL star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is a cockeyed optimist when it comes to his chances of being considered for pro football’s illustrious Hall of Fame. In the two-part Season 1 finale airing back-to-back, Reggie musters his troops, including filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), to get him back on the ballot. But it won’t be easy, not with his nemesis, the more successful gridiron alum Jerry Basmati (Craig Robinson), plotting against him.
Wild Cards
The third season of the light mystery-comedy brings the conflict between Max’s (Vanessa Morgan) family and the vindictive crime boss Varga to a head when Max is kidnapped, forcing her partner/detective Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to work with her con-artist relatives. The goal: to break Varga’s brother Artie out of a federal prison, with Ellis posing as an air marshal and Max’s dad George (Jason Priestley) his prisoner. What could go wrong?
The 1% Club
With so many scripted series ending early, the summer onslaught of game shows is already upon us. Following last week’s launch of The Floor, Fox offers a new season of the quiz program, hosted by Animal Control‘s Joel McHale, that challenges 100 players to use logic, brains, and common sense to watch wits with other Americans. (The final question is a toughie aced by only 1% of respondents.) Followed by a new season of The Quiz With Balls (9/8c), which knocks players into a pool of water with a giant ball when they get an answer wrong. Jay Pharoah hosts.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- WNBA Draft (7 pm/ET, ESPN): With the league entering its 30th season, Ryan Ruocco hosts the presentation from The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, with analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter with Holly Rowe reporting.
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Dave (Max Greenfield) gets a reality check after a health scare as the sitcom enters its final month. Followed by DMZ (8:30/7:30), the freshman comedy also in its final weeks, with branch manager Barb (Molly Kearney) sulking when a rival office lands a magazine feature.
- The Voice (9/8c, NBC): In the semifinal round, superfans in the studio and past contestants vote on which of the Top 9 will make it through.
- Foul Play With Anthony Davis (9/8c, TBS): Olympian Tara Lipinski and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III are the latest victims of the hidden-comedy prank show.
- FBI (9/8c, CBS): The team suspects the involvement of a cult religious leader in the torture murder of a VA psychiatrist. Followed by CIA (9/8c), with FBI‘s Isobel (Alana De La Garza) and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) helping search for two soccer stars who go missing after a bomb threat disrupts an international match.
- Born to Bowl (9/8c, HBO): The docuseries finale follows the top bowlers as they compete at the 2025 Tournament of Champions in Akron, Ohio.
ON THE STREAM:
- The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels (streaming on Peacock): A documentary tells the redemption story of the pro wrestler who’s now a top executive for WWE’s NXT brand.
- Noah Kahan: Out of Body (streaming on Netflix): The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter returns to his Vermont home, assessing his career and future in a personal documentary profile.