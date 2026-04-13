HGTV Rocks the Block, ‘Idol’ Rocks the Hall of Fame, Finales of ‘Reggie’ and ‘Wild Cards’

HGTV

Rock the Block

Season Premiere 9/8c

The channel’s highest-rated competition series returns for a seventh season, pairing HGTV stars with celebrities to tackle lookalike builds in a Las Vegas cul-de-sac. They each have seven weeks and a $275,000 budget to work their magic, with the winning team honored by having a street named after them. The teams include Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray with reality-TV star Brooke Hogan, Battle on the Beach‘s Taniya Nayak with singer/actor Drew Lachey, Good Bones‘ Mina Starsiak Hawk with Super Bowl champ Vernon Davis, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House host and Survivor winner Kim Spradlin-Wolfe with Survivor and Southern Charm alum Chelsea Meissner. In the two-hour opener, the teams tackle the main bedroom, bathroom and walk-in closet, with Lisa Vanderpump and business partner/designer Nick Alain judging the result.

Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

8/7c

Who are your picks for this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? Find out if your favorites made the cut when the inductees are announced during a special episode of the singing competition. While the Top 11 sing their hearts out, tackling selections from Hall of Famers’ catalogs, the Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be revealed. Among this year’s starry candidates: Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Lauryn Hill, Billy Idol, Jeff Buckley, Luther Vandross, Pink, Sade, Shakira, Melissa Etheridge, Wu-Tang Clan, Iron Maiden, Oasis, New Edition, INXS, Joy Division/New Order, and the Black Crowes. Idols one and all.

NBC

The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

Season Finale 8/7c

Speaking of halls of fame, disgraced NFL star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is a cockeyed optimist when it comes to his chances of being considered for pro football’s illustrious Hall of Fame. In the two-part Season 1 finale airing back-to-back, Reggie musters his troops, including filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe), to get him back on the ballot. But it won’t be easy, not with his nemesis, the more successful gridiron alum Jerry Basmati (Craig Robinson), plotting against him.

Justine Yeung / The CW

Wild Cards

Season Finale 8/7c

The third season of the light mystery-comedy brings the conflict between Max’s (Vanessa Morgan) family and the vindictive crime boss Varga to a head when Max is kidnapped, forcing her partner/detective Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) to work with her con-artist relatives. The goal: to break Varga’s brother Artie out of a federal prison, with Ellis posing as an air marshal and Max’s dad George (Jason Priestley) his prisoner. What could go wrong?

Tom Griscom / FOX

The 1% Club

Season Premiere 8/7c

With so many scripted series ending early, the summer onslaught of game shows is already upon us. Following last week’s launch of The Floor, Fox offers a new season of the quiz program, hosted by Animal Control‘s Joel McHale, that challenges 100 players to use logic, brains, and common sense to watch wits with other Americans. (The final question is a toughie aced by only 1% of respondents.) Followed by a new season of The Quiz With Balls (9/8c), which knocks players into a pool of water with a giant ball when they get an answer wrong. Jay Pharoah hosts.

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