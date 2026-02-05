Will There Be a ‘Best Medicine’ Season 2?

Best Medicine, just a handful of episodes in, is already a hit for Fox. But will the cozy dramedy, an adaptation of the British hit Doc Martin, return for Season 2?

During the FOX Corporation FY2026 Q2 earnings call on February 4, Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch boasted about the company’s recent successes. That includes new shows Best MedicineFear Factor: House of Fear, and Memory of a Killer making the network’s midseason debut performance the strongest in more than 14 years. Best Medicine delivered 12 million viewers across its platforms. Memory of a Killer and Best Medicine are also theta 2 broadcast drama debuts in the key demo of adults 18-49. Furthermore, Memory of a KillerFear Factor: House of FearBest MedicineDoc, and Extracted are consistently in Hulu’s Daily Top 15 (as of January 27).

Read on for everything we know so far about a Best Medicine Season 2, including a premiere date, cast, and more.

Is Best Medicine renewed for Season 2?

No, not yet, at least. But the numbers above do seem promising, so we’re going to be optimistic and predict that it will be. Plus, it’s still early on in its run; Episode 5 aired on February 3.

When would Best Medicine Season 2 premiere?

The series premiered as part of Fox’s midseason lineup, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it would again, should it be renewed. Fox could choose to move it to the fall schedule.

'Best Medicine' First Look: See 'Doc Martin's Martin Clunes as Josh Charles' Dad (VIDEO)
Related

'Best Medicine' First Look: See 'Doc Martin's Martin Clunes as Josh Charles' Dad (VIDEO)

What is Best Medicine about?

The series, based on Doc Martin, follows Josh Charles‘ Dr. Martin Best when he moves from Boston to Port Wenn, where he spent his summers as a child, and becomes its general practitioner. His attitude rubs the locals the wrong way, but they’ll all soon realize that they need each other. And while Martin can diagnose any medical mystery, he’d much rather be left alone, though he is dragged into the town’s business and events. He’s also hiding a debilitating blood phobia, one that makes his job that much harder.

Who is in the Best Medicine cast?

Best Medicine stars Josh Charles as Dr. Martin Best, Abigail Spencer as schoolteacher Louisa Gavin, Josh Segarra as Sheriff Mark Mylow, Annie Potts as Martin’s aunt Sarah, and Cree as Martin’s assistant Elaine Denton.

Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert’s son Al Large, and Wattson as Copernicus, the dog that won’t leave Martin alone. Plus, the original Doc Martin himself, Martin Clunes, makes a special guest appearances as Martin’s father, Dr. Robert Best.

