What’s Going on With ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Season 16 — and When Will It Be Back?

What To Know Bob’s Burgers is currently on hiatus after its midseason finale aired on December 28, 2025.

There is no official return date announced for the remainder of Season 16.

Season 16 consists of 15 episodes, with 10 already aired and several more awaiting release.

Bob’s Burgers is in the middle of Season 16, but for now, there’s no word on when the Belcher family will be back on screens. The airdate for the back half of the season has yet to be announced.

The long-running animated comedy has been on hiatus since its December 28, 2025, midseason finale, and Fox hasn’t revealed when new episodes will resume. The good news? Fans don’t need to worry about the show’s future. Bob’s Burgers previously landed a multi-season renewal that secures the series through Season 19, extending its run into the 2028–2029 broadcast season.

This season is set to include 15 episodes total. With 10 already aired, that still leaves several new episodes waiting in the wings once the show returns from its break.

Fox’s Animation Domination lineup is starting to come back into focus. On February 15, The Simpsons will kick off the night at 8/7c with its landmark 800th episode. That will be followed by the Season 37 finale of The Simpsons at 8:30/7:30c.

From there, Universal Basic Guys airs at 9/8c, with Family Guy closing out the night at 9:30/8:30c, returning for Season 24 with its milestone 450th episode.

So… what about Bob?

Fans may have to wait a bit longer for their next Burger fix. While nothing has been formally confirmed, Bob’s Burgers is presumed to return to its usual Sunday night slot in early spring 2026.

Bob’s Burgers Season 17, which premiered on September 28, 2025, kicked off with the 300th episode, “Grand Pre-Pre-Pre-Opening,” featuring a musical guest appearance by Jack Black.

For now, the grill is cold. But with episodes still left to air and a few future seasons already secured ahead, it’s only a matter of time before the Belchers are back behind the counter.

