What To Know Christina Haack revealed whether marriage is in the cards for her relationship with Christopher Larocca.

Haack praised Larocca for his understanding of co-parenting and his positive relationship with her blended family.

Larocca is rumored to join Haack as her teammate on Season 2 of HGTV’s The Flip Off, which premieres later this year.

When it comes to her relationship with Christopher Larocca, Christina Haack said the couple is taking things at their own pace.

Haack and Larocca reportedly dated for several months before making their romance Instagram official in February 2025. Back in October 2025, Haack celebrated her boyfriend with a sweet first anniversary Instagram tribute.

“Our first photo together, over a year ago. Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up. Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️.”

While Haack’s relationship is still going strong, the HGTV star is clarifying whether she and Larocca are interested in walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she said in an interview with E! News published on Wednesday, March 11. “Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”

She also praised Larocca for understanding “what it looks like to co-parent and making all that much easier for me, too.”

Haack shares two kids — Taylor and Brayden — with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. She went on to welcome her youngest child, son Hudson, with Ant Anstead. The pair were married from 2018 to 2021, after which Haack wed Josh Hall in 2021. The exes settled their divorce last year. Larocca, meanwhile, reportedly shares a daughter with his ex-wife.

“He’s very easy to be around. He’s a very secure man, and he’s kind to everyone,” Haack gushed to the outlet. “It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner, and he gets along very well with everybody in the blended family.” (Tarek went on to wed Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, and the couple shares a son, Tristan.)

While Haack and her boyfriend won’t be saying “I do” anytime soon, Larocca may soon be making his HGTV debut on Season 2 of The Flip Off. Haack competed solo against Tarek and Heather during Season 1, which aired last year, following her split from Hall.

In November 2025, Tarek fueled rumors that Larocca will serve as Haack’s Season 2 teammate by sharing an Instagram video of himself and Heather filming with the couple on a soccer field.

“Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife,” he captioned the clip, which featured himself and Heather dressed in all-black outfits, while Haack and Larocca matched in white shirts and black pants.

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV