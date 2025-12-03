Which HGTV Shows Are Returning in 2026? What We Know So Far

2025 has been a year full of ups and downs for HGTV.

While the network has continued to air new and returning shows featuring its biggest stars, it has also faced backlash from viewers over the cancellations of several fan-favorite shows. Following the cancellation of Bargain Block in June, HGTV fans have had to bid farewell to series such as Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Some stars from the canceled shows, however, will return to HGTV next year. Christina Haack will once against compete against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in Season 2 of The Flip Off, while Ty Pennington will return to host a brand-new season of Rock the Block.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup will also feature a handful of new shows, including Neighborhood Watch, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Botched Homes, World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Junk or Jackpot?, and Tropic Like It’s Hot.

Scroll down to see which HGTV series are set to return with new episodes in 2026.