Which HGTV Shows Are Returning in 2026? What We Know So Far

2025 has been a year full of ups and downs for HGTV.

While the network has continued to air new and returning shows featuring its biggest stars, it has also faced backlash from viewers over the cancellations of several fan-favorite shows. Following the cancellation of Bargain Block in June, HGTV fans have had to bid farewell to series such as Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Some stars from the canceled shows, however, will return to HGTV next year. Christina Haack will once against compete against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa in Season 2 of The Flip Off, while Ty Pennington will return to host a brand-new season of Rock the Block.

HGTV’s 2026 lineup will also feature a handful of new shows, including Neighborhood Watch, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Botched Homes, World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Junk or Jackpot?, and Tropic Like It’s Hot.

Scroll down to see which HGTV series are set to return with new episodes in 2026.

Erin and Ben Napier, 'Home Town' Season 10 promo photo, HGTV, 2026.
HGTV

Home Town — Season 10

The milestone 10th season of Erin and Ben Napier’s series will premiere the first of its 16 new episodes on Sunday, January 4, at 8/7c.

Alison Victoria and Retta in 'Ugliest House in America'
HGTV

Ugliest House in America — Season 7

Retta and Alison Victoria will continue to explore some of the country’s most unique homes on the show’s new season, which premieres on Wednesday, January 7, at 8/7c and 8:30/7:30c.

HGTV's 'Cheap A$$ Beach Houses,' Season 1, 2026.
Courtesy of HGTV/YouTube

Cheap A$$ Beach Houses — Season 1

The new series, which debuted on December 3, will return with new episodes starting Wednesday, January 7, at 9/8c.

Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs on Season 7 of HGTV's 'Fixer to Fabulous.'
HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous — Season 7

The latest season of Jenny and Dave Marrs’ home renovation show, which premiered on December 2, will continue to air new episodes through the start of the new year.

Jonathan Scott, John Stamos, and Drew Scott on the December 28, 2025, episode of HGTV's 'Celebrity IOU.'
HGTV

Celebrity IOU — Season 11

The Property Brothers’ star-studded series premieres its latest season on Sunday, December 28, at 9/8c. New episodes will continue to air in 2026.

'Rock the Block,' Season 3 - Host Ty Pennington
HGTV

Rock the Block — Season 7

The competition series will return for seven new episodes in 2026, though a premiere date has not been announced.

Christina Hall, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa as seen on The Flip Off, Season 1.
HGTV

The Flip Off — Season 2

Haack, Tarek, and Heather will return to HGTV after their respective show cancellations next year. The show’s second season does not yet have a premiere date.

Homebuyers touring a home on 'House Hunters'
HGTV

House Hunters — New Episodes

HGTV announced in August that “nearly 400” new episodes of House Hunters and House Hunters International will air throughout 2026. A premiere date for the new episodes has not been announced.

House Hunters International
HGTV

House Hunters International — New Episodes

Like the franchise’s original series, House Hunters International will be back with several new episodes throughout 2026.

Page Turner and David Visentin on Love It or List It
HGTV

Love It or List It — Season 21

In August, HGTV announced that David Visentin and Page Turner will return for another season of Love It or List It, though a premiere date has not been revealed.

Kamohai and Tristyn in the finished coffee area, as seen on Renovation Aloha, Season 1
HGTV

Renovation Aloha — Season 3

Also announced in August, husband-and-wife duo Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama will be back for new episodes of Renovation Aloha in 2026.

