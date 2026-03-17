Christina Haack Addresses Rumors Boyfriend Will Be Her ‘The Flip Off’ Season 2 Partner

What To Know Christina Haack shared an update on filming Season 2 of HGTV’s The Flip Off.

Haack also hinted whether her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, will be involved in the new episodes.

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa previously teased that Larocca will join the show as Haack’s Season 2 partner.

As The Flip Off Season 2 awaits an HGTV return date, Christina Haack is sharing a few production updates with fans.

“We are just getting started. Unfortunately, I don’t have much to tease yet,” Haack told Entertainment Tonight at HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover event at the Bachelor Mansion on Thursday, March 12. “We just started filming, but so far, so good. It’s gonna be very fun.”

The interviewer went on to ask whether Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, will compete on The Flip Off as her Season 2 partner. Playing coy, she stated, “Umm, yeah. He will be involved a little bit.”

On Season 1 of The Flip Off, which aired last year, Haack originally competed against Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa with her then-husband, Josh Hall. The couple, however, split during filming in 2024 and finalized their divorce last year. Haack continued the competition solo, but ultimately lost Season 1 to Tarek and Heather, as the couple scored a higher return on investment for their renovated home.

Haack and Larocca reportedly dated for several months before making their relationship Instagram official in February 2025. Haack took to Instagram in October 2025 to celebrate their first anniversary, writing, “Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect. It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up.”

The following month, Tarek sparked rumors that Larocca would join the Season 2 cast of The Flip Off by sharing an Instagram video of himself, Heather, Haack, and Larocca filming on a soccer field.

“Season 2 of The Flip Off is officially in progress… which means getting teased relentlessly on set by my wife and ex-wife. 😅😂👏🏻 #TheFlipOff,” Tarek captioned the November 2025 clip, which featured himself and Heather matching in all-black outfits, while Haack and Larocca twinned in white shirts and black pants.

Heather fueled the rumors in December 2025 by sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set. “Sneak preview of season 2 👀🛠️…” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie with Tarek, Haack, and Larocca.

In another Instagram Story post, Heather revealed that the group were gathered for a “Season 2 of The Flip Off photoshoot.”

Season 2 of The Flip Off is set to premiere later this year on HGTV. The show’s return comes after the network canceled several home renovation series last year, including Haack’s Christina on the Coast and Tarek and Heather’s The Flipping El Moussas.

Other cancellations included Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, and Battle on the Beach.

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV