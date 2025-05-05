Christina Haack Settles Her Divorce From Josh Hall: ‘I Can’t Wait to Move on With My Life’

HGTV star Christina Haack is ready to put the past behind her as she’s officially settled her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

The Christina in the Country host shared the news almost 10 months after she and Hall filed for divorce last July. Since then, the exes had been embroiled in a tense legal battle over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation,” Haack’s representative told People. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

Haack herself took to her Instagram Stories on Friday (May 2), where she praised her legal team, led by Wasser, whom she referred to as the “disso queen.”

“You are all a true class act,” The Flip Off star wrote. “I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace…I appreciate you all beyond words. I have learned so much under your guidance.”

She added, “And I’m grateful to have this behind me. I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

Before Hall, Haack was married to her Flip Off co-star Tarek El Moussa, from 2009 to 2016, with whom she shares two children, Taylor (24) and Brayden (9). After splitting with El Moussa, she dated British automotive expert and TV presenter Ant Anstead, whom she married in 2018 before separating in 2020. She shares a son, Hudson (5), with Anstead.

In February 2025, Haack went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex.

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show in March, Haack revealed she’s open to getting married for a fourth time, despite previously vowing “no more marriages.”

Hall, who has yet to comment on the divorce settlement, has also started dating someone new, model Stephanie Gabrys.

