After divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall, last year, Christina Haack swore off marriage for good, but now, her mind might be changing.

The Christina in the Country host settled her divorce from Hall back in May, 10 months after the former couple filed for divorce in July 2024. The breakup wasn’t pretty, with tense legal battles over spousal support and other financial matters, including the selling of Haack’s $4.5 million Tennessee farmhouse.

“No more marriages,” Haack told The Flip Off guest judge Jeff Lewis after separating from Hall. However, her opinion started to change after getting into a new relationship earlier this year.

In February 2025, the HGTV star went public with her new relationship, sharing an Instagram photo with her new beau, Christopher Larocca, the president and CEO of Network Connex. The romance appears to be going well, so does that mean wedding bells are in their future?

Heather Rae El Moussa — who is married to Haack’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — recently spoke with E! News, where she admitted that a fourth marriage could certainly be on the table for Haack.

However, Heather Rae pointed out, “If so, it will be some time,” adding that Haack doesn’t want to “rush into anything.”

“They’ve been together for quite a while, and I’ve really enjoyed every time I’ve spent time with him,” the Flip Off star continued. “It’s the first guy she’s been together with that I’ve really liked. Tarek and him get along on just a guy level and hanging out and business. He is a real man—I think it comes down to that.”

Haack and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2016 and share two children. After they split, Haack got into a relationship with Ant Anstead, marrying him in 2018 and welcoming a son together in 2019. Haack’s divorce from Anstead was finalized in June 2021, and later that same year, she married Hall.

Appearing on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show on March 27 alongside new boyfriend Larocca, Haack revealed she is open to tying the knot one more time.

After one of Lewis’ cohosts reminded Haack of her “no more husbands” comment, she responded, “Okay well… maybe one more.”