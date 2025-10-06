Christina Haack Posts Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Christopher Larocca

Christina Haack shared a sweet throwback photo in celebration of her and her boyfriend Christopher Larocca’s upcoming one-year anniversary.

“Our first photo together, over a year ago,” she captioned an old selfie of the couple via Instagram on Sunday, October 5. “Thank you Chris for always dating me and spoiling me and showing me true respect. It’s been a year of learning and growing and communicating and defending and sometimes fighting but always making up.”

She concluded the post by writing, “Thank you, thank you, thank you for walking into my life in that random Mexican restaurant in Newport. ❤️.”

Back in January, the Daily Mail reported that Haack and Larocca were first spotted together in October 2024 and had been dating for several months following her split from her ex-husband Joshua Hall in July 2024. (The exes, who wed in 2021, finalized their divorce in May.)

It wasn’t until February that the couple went Instagram official, as Haack posted several pics of herself and Larocca posing inside and outside of a private plane. “Some plane flights must be hard posted. 🛩️ 🐉,” she captioned the post.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2018. The pair share two kids, daughter Taylor, 15, and son Brayden, 10. Haack also shares her youngest child, son Hudson, 6, with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021. (Tarek married Heather Rae El Moussa in 2021, and the two welcomed their son, Tristan, in 2023.)

“Meeting an unexpected good man who has his own amazing career, life & hobbies (who also happens to have zero jealousy) can at times feel strange for someone who has had the opposite,” Haack wrote of her current romance in an April 8 Instagram post. “At 41 I’m finally learning about safe communication, independence during commitment and a relationship that is NOT 0-100.”

Haack and Larocca have hung out with Tarek and Heather several times over the past few months, including celebrating Easter together in April and traveling to Las Vegas for Haack’s birthday in July.

“Actually one of my fav couples to double date with… never a dull moment. 🤣,” Haack commented underneath Tarek’s June 21 Instagram post, which featured a snap of the four of them grabbing dinner together.

In August, Heather weighed in on whether Haack and Larocca’s romance could lead to wedding bells down the line. “If so, it will be some time,” she said in an interview with E! News, adding that Haack is “not wanting to rush into anything.”

Heather continued, “They’ve been together for quite a while, and I’ve really enjoyed every time I’ve spent time with him. It’s the first guy she’s been together with that I’ve really liked. Tarek and him get along on just a guy level and hanging out and business. He is a real man—I think it comes down to that.”