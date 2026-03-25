HGTV’s Christina Haack & Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter Taylor’s Major Milestone

What To Know Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa celebrated their 15-year-old daughter Taylor earning her driving learner’s permit.

The exes remain friendly coparents and will return to HGTV for Season 2 of The Flip Off later this year, alongside Heather Rae El Moussa

Haack and Tarek share two children, and both have a son with other partners.

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa are feeling like proud parents after their 15-year-old daughter, Taylor, reached a major teenage milestone.

On Tuesday, March 24, Haack revealed that Taylor had earned her driving learner’s permit. “Omg our girl has a driving permit!!!” she wrote over an Instagram Story video of Taylor getting her ID photo taken at the DMV.

In another Instagram Story clip, Haack shared a video of Taylor pulling out of a driveway for a driving lesson. Tarek seemed to be sitting in the car’s passenger seat, while a man who looked like Haack’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, stood in the driveway and watched as Taylor hit the road. “I can’t believe we have a driver,” Haack captioned the footage.

Tarek reposted Haack’s videos via his own Instagram Story on Tuesday, as did his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

Haack and Tarek were married from 2009 to 2018, during which they welcomed their daughter, Taylor, and son Brayden. Haack went on to wed Ant Anstead in 2018, and the pair welcomed their son, Hudson, the following year. Shortly after their divorce was finalized in 2021, Haack tied the knot with Josh Hall. The exes do not share any children and split in 2024 before finalizing their divorce last year.

Tarek, meanwhile, began dating in 2019 and tied the knot in 2021. The pair welcomed their son, Tristan, two years later. Haack has also found new love, as she reportedly dated Larocca for several months before they made their romance Instagram official in February 2025.

Haack and Tarek have remained friendly coparents over the years and even star together on HGTV’s The Flip Off alongside Heather. The series — which sees the trio compete against each other to score the biggest profit for their respective home renovations — will return for Season 2 later this year, and Larocca has been rumored to be Haack’s partner for the competition.

“Umm, yeah. He will be involved a little bit,” Haack teased of Larocca’s involvement with the show in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month.

In another recent interview, Haack revealed whether she and Larocca have plans to walk down the aisle any time soon. “We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she told E! News. “Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”

Haack also praised her boyfriend for understanding “what it looks like to co-parent and making all that much easier for me, too,” adding, “It’s security and kindness that just makes him a great partner, and he gets along very well with everybody in the blended family.”

The Flip Off, Season 2, 2026, HGTV