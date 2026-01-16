Christina Haack has been through a lot during her time in the public eye. She began her HGTV career married to Tarek El Moussa, and has since gone through three divorces that have all been documented on her various shows and in the media.

Stress has taken a toll on Haack over the years, and coupled with various health struggles, have led to a number of medical issues for the reality star. Scroll down to learn more about her autoimmune illness and other health issues, as well as how she’s doing today.

What illness does Christina Haack have?

Haack has Hashimoto’s disease. Per the Mayo Clinic, the autoimmune disorder affects the thyroid: “Immune-system cells lead to the death of the thyroid’s hormone-producing cells. The disease usually results in a decline in hormone production (hypothyroidism).”

Symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease include fatigue, dry skin, muscle weakness, increased sensitivity to cold, muscle aches, joint pain, stiffness, puffy face, hair loss, brittle nails, and depression, among others.

How did Christina Haack get mercury poisoning?

In December 2022, Haack underwent a health scan that revealed she had mercury and lead poisoning. She noted that it was “mostly likely from all the gross houses” she’d worked on.

The first course of action was to “detox all of this through herbs and IVs.” If that didn’t improve things, Haack said she was looking into having her breast implants removed, although she’s never confirmed if she went through with that.

One month later, Haack said she was feeling “75%” better after “eating super clean” and “doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs.”

What other health issues has Christina Haack had?

In 2021, Haack revealed that she had been suffering from “extreme stomach pain” for five years. “It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” she shared, adding that the pain seemed to get better when she focused on nutrition at first.

However, when it returned, she found a new doctor and was diagnosed with small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). SIBO “occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine — particularly types of bacteria not commonly found in that part of the digestive tract,” according to Mayo Clinic.

Haack had an endoscopy, but the exact issue was not diagnosed. “So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it,” she revealed. “For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active.”

In 2022, Haack admitted to feeling “exhausted” and wondered if her health issues could be breast implant related. She revealed that in addition to struggling with Hashimoto’s and inflammation, she’d also been diagnosed with Raynaud’s syndrome (a condition that causes areas of the body to feel cold and numb in response to stress, per Mayo Clinic), polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, brain fox, swollen lymph nodes, and adrenal fatigue.

The HGTV star also had to have a dental procedure done in 2024 because a root canal infection from four years earlier had returned.

“When I was 16 I had a tooth injury to a back molar and had to have an emergency root canal,” she shared on her Instagram Story at the time. “In 2020 my dentist saw via x-ray the previous root canal showed signs of being infected. So I went and had it redone.” Despite having “no symptoms,” she had an explant procedure to avoid complications from the infection later on.

How is Christina Haack’s health now?

In June 2025, Haack gave a positive health update. “Today I found out my bloodwork is the best it’s ever been (since I started seeing my regenerative health practitioner in 2018),” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “All my inflammation & autoimmune numbers are great. This just shows how much stress can truly negatively affect your health.”

At the time, she had recently finalized her divorce from third husband Josh Hall, which had seemingly eliminated a major amount of stress in her life.

Haack manages her issues by eating a healthy diet. “I’m more in tune with my body,” she previously told People. “I know how to cope with stress and my Hashimoto’s disease. Instead of crashing myself with exercise, I do yoga and practice meditation on the Headspace app. When my mind’s quiet and there are no distractions, that’s when I get really, really good ideas.”