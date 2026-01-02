HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares New Year’s Hopes After Year Full of Losses

What To Know Jenny Marrs shared an emotional New Year’s message after experiecing a year full of personal and family losses.

Fans shared their positive reactions to Jenny’s 2026 hopes via social media.

Jenny and her husband, Dave Marrs, recently opened up about the future of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous to TV Insider.

Following a challenging year for her and her husband, Dave Marrs, HGTV star Jenny Marrs is keeping a positive mindset as she heads into 2026.

“Spending this last morning of the year just as I have for as long as I can remember – wrapped in a warm blanket, steaming mug in hand, recording prayers for 2026,” she wrote alongside a video of the Italian countryside via Instagram on Wednesday, December 31. “As I’ve shared before, rather than New Year’s resolutions, which are based on my own will-power and grit, I record specific prayers for the coming year. I’ve found that as I pray the prayers throughout the year, they redirect my heart, attitude and actions to the One who authors my story in ways I could never begin to hope or imagine on my own. I just have a slightly different view this year! 🥰.”

Jenny went on to note that “2025 was a really, really hard year” for her family, adding, “I’m ending this year a bit melancholy, sad to step into a new one without four dearly, dearly loved ones and our Dolly-girl, but I’m also grateful. I’m grateful for the nearness of God through it all and for the gentle way He continues to restore my soul despite the presence of sorrow.”

She continued, “I can look ahead with a defiant Hope, for I know there will always be troubles but I can also ‘remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.’ God led me to Psalm 27:13 as an anchor to hold tightly to over this next year and I will continue to look for His goodness each and every day.”

Jenny concluded her post on a positive note by sending her followers some New Year’s well-wishes. “May 2026 be a year of joy-filled moments, new adventures, peaceful days, and deep, soul rest. 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Fans shared their appreciation for Jenny’s New Year’s message in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “What incredible hope you may offer to someone else with this beautiful post. Life can be really hard, but if you’re anchored to the One who will see you through, it is counted as joy. ❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Happy New Year Jenny and to your family! Better days ahead. 🙏🏻.” A different user wrote, “Very well said….and again I thank you for uplifting my heavy soul on this first day of 2026! Happy new year.” Another person remarked, “Love this idea. I hate New Year’s resolutions because I never keep them. 😂.”

Jenny and Dave experienced several losses in 2025, beginning with the death of one of their farm animals. The couple later mourned the loss of their family’s dog, Dolly, followed by the deaths of their family friends, Jill and Bob, Dave’s mother, Donna, and Jenny’s grandmother.

Amid the hardships, Jenny and Dave returned to HGTV for Season 7 of their series Fixer to Fabulous on December 2. Last month, the couple admitted to TV Insider that they “don’t know” if the show will continue past its current, but they hope it does.

“I think we will keep doing this as long as we can,” Jenny shared. “As long as people enjoy the show and as long as we get to be a part of making people’s homes beautiful and telling people’s stories. It’s really a pretty cool job that we get to have. We’ll just keep doing it as long as we’re relevant.”

Noting that ratings determine the show’s future, Dave added, “What an honor that we’re still relevant after seven years [since we shot the pilot]. I don’t ever want to forget that. To have someone come up to us that says, ‘Hey, this is a show where my daughter and my mother and I, we all watch it together,’ is such an honor. As long as we can do that and be relevant in people’s lives, we’ll keep doing it.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV