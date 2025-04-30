Jenny Marrs and her family are dealing with a loss that has hit them hard. The HGTV star shared the news with her fans that one of their animals died suddenly.

“I found our sweet Mary in the pasture,” Marrs shared on her Instagram Story. “We lost her unexpectedly. I was just out with the animals last night and everyone seemed healthy.”

However, things got even worse when she thought about asking a neighbor for assistance. “Dave [Marrs] had already left for work so I went to call our neighbor through my tears to ask her for help burying her so the kids wouldn’t find her after school. I stopped myself just before I hit the call button remembering our neighbor is with Jesus now,” Marrs continued.

She concluded, “I have cried buckets of tears the past two weeks, and the rain outside today reflects how I’m feeling inside. When you watch Season 7 [of Fixer to Fabulous] and my eyes are perpetually puffy, you’ll know why. My heart is aching so deeply right now.”

The family is currently working on the seventh season of their HGTV show amid their recent losses. Despite the difficult times, the Marrs’ have also had some happy moments this month, though. On April 18, Jenny and Dave renewed their vows as part of their 20th anniversary celebration.

Jenny admitted that she almost canceled the party because they “unexpectedly lost someone very dear to our family” (likely their neighbor), but decided to go through with it because she realized “it was exactly what we needed exactly when we needed it.”

In her post about the party, she added, “The thing about grief is it’s tricky. You can be so very sad and miss someone so deeply, and you can also make room for joy and celebration. This morning, I’m holding all of it and praising the One who made sure that a boy in Colorado would meet a girl in Florida and that they would go on to build an abundant life together in Arkansas.”