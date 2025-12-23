Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs are the faces of Fixer to Fabulous, but they wouldn’t be able to complete their renovations without help from their hardworking crew. When the couple filmed their HGTV pilot in 2017, one of those crew members was carpenter Chase Looney.

Chase was a staple on Fixer to Fabulous when the first season premiered in 2019. In a 2020 Facebook post, Jenny revealed that Chase and Dave worked together for “years” before filming began.

“Chase was such a good sport to agree to this crazy TV thing Dave casually mentioned to him one afternoon. (He wasn’t really given an option NOT to be with us on the show but he graciously came along for the ride and we couldn’t imagine not having him with us),” she shared.

However, Chase has now been absent from the show since the Season 4 premiere in 2022. Scroll down for everything we know about his exit, what he’s up to now, and more.

Why did Chase Looney leave Fixer to Fabulous?

While Chase has never explicitly given a reason for his Fixer to Fabulous exit, many fans have noticed that the timing of his departure lined up with changes in his personal life. Chase and his wife, Chelsie, reportedly split at some point in 2021.

In a January 2023 Instagram with his kids, Chase addressed the change in his relationship status. “First new family trip of 2023,” he shared. “Life is different with just the three of us. But one thing that hasn’t changed is kids will always come first.”

Two days later, he hinted that his time on Fixer to Fabulous had come to an end. “Flash back to a simple farm style table I did for a little show I used to be apart of,” he wrote in another social media post.

Dave popped into the comments section to write, “Miss you brother! So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon.” Chase worked as a firefighter before joining Fixer to Fabulous, and Dave’s comment seemingly revealed that he returned to that line of work after exiting the HGTV series.

What happened to Chase Looney’s eye?

Chase lost his eye in a fireworks accident shortly after filming the Fixer to Fabulous pilot in 2017. He began wearing an eyepatch after the incident.

In a now-deleted blog post, Chase revealed that the incident took place on Fourth of July when he was helping to set up a fireworks display. With a storm about to hit, he and his crew were in a rush to set things up, and things took a dangerous turn.

“I believe the concussion from the fourth tube exploding tipped the fifth tube over after I had just lit it,” Chase explained, per Distractify.

He added, “When the explosion went off, I remember everything stopped. There was a deafening boom, a burst of light, and in the chaos of that moment everything around me slowed down.”

Chase was airlifted to a hospital in Missouri and had to undergo an eight-hour surgery. “I was given the news that I lost my eye. That it would have to be removed. That I might not have movement in the left side of my face and that the scarring would be permanent,” he explained.

He recalled Dave and Jenny visiting him in the hospital after the accident. “I told them, ‘I don’t think I have the face for TV anymore.’ Through tears and laughter, they reassured me I never had a face for TV anyway,” he joked.

What is Chase Looney doing now?

Chase has not been active on social media since 2023. However, his most recent updates revealed that he was working as a firefighter and making custom furniture pieces.

“For all of the messages I’ve received asking what I’ve been up to. Custom furniture made from locally milled walnut. And yes I can do more than demo,” he shared in a June 2023 post. He’s also a father to two children.

