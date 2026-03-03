Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Man Detained With Mother in SWAT Raid Speaks Out

What To Know

  • Luke Daley, an Arizona man detained and questioned in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case, publicly denied any involvement.
  • Daley and his 77-year-old mother were released without charges after SWAT raided their home.
  • Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

A 37-year-old Arizona man who was detained in relation to the Nancy Guthrie case has broken his silence, claiming he had nothing to do with her disappearance.

Luke Daley was detained and questioned by investigators on February 13 following a SWAT raid on his home in Tucson, where he lives with his 77-year-old mother. Daley’s mother was also questioned. After being held for hours, both were released without being charged.

In an interview with True Crime Arizona host Briana Whitney on Monday (March 2), Daley spoke out for the first time about the incident. He told Whitney that he believes authorities targeted him because people on social media said he resembled the masked man seen outside Nancy’s house on doorbell camera footage.

“It’s not me. I don’t see the resemblance of it looking like me. Absolutely not. I have nothing to do with this case,” Daley said, per People. “Someone says something, and then they just go off of it based on no evidence, no truth.”

Daley reiterated he had nothing to do with Nancy’s disappearance, adding, “I, like everyone else, just want Nancy to come home and be safe.”

At the time of his detainment, Daley’s attorney, Chris Scileppi, told People that his client was the subject of two search warrants, including one of his home and another of his Range Rover.

“Daley and his mother were both detained by law enforcement while the search warrants were being executed,” Scileppi said in a statement. “Neither Daley nor his mother were arrested in connection to this case or any other.”

Scileppi added, “Daley has no link whatsoever to Nancy Guthrie and has no information related to her kidnapping. Like the entire Tucson community, both Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be returned to her family unharmed.”

Daley and his mother are among a handful of people who have been detained and later released in connection with the case.

On February 10, 36-year-old delivery driver Carlos Palazeulos was held in custody for hours after a traffic stop. No charges were filed against Palazeulos, and he claimed that authorities didn’t provide a reason for his being sought in the investigation.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Last Tuesday (February 24), the Savannah and her family announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie




