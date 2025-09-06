‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Stars Jenny & Dave Marrs Mourn Devastating Personal Loss

Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs mourned a devastating personal loss, she revealed in a heartbreaking social media update.

On Saturday, September 6, Jenny took to Instagram with a lengthy tribute to a close family friend, Jill, who recently died.

“We first met Jill seven years ago after she and Bob start[ed] dating. Bob had been our neighbor, friend and pseudo uncle for our kids, the HGTV star began her update. “When Jill came into his life, he seemed to light up from within. Dave officiated the wedding held in our barn. Jill was immediately a part of our family.”

In her heartfelt post, Jenny explained that neighbors “become family” for those who live on a farm.

“They’re the ones you call when there’s a problem with an animal or the tractor isn’t starting or you can’t find your dog (because Dolly loved visiting Bob and Jill’s for biscuits),” she detailed. “They’re the ones who keep sodas in the fridge and popsicles in the freezer for when the kids pop by (which they did very often). They’re the ones who bundle up and ride over on ‘the buggy’ for dinner when the soup made two pots instead of one and the snow is falling and the fire is roaring. They’re the ones who are there for birthdays and holidays and school plays and talent shows. ”

Jenny also shared that neighbors are “family you’re blessed with simply because of proximity (and intentionality). An unexpected gift. A treasure.”

Finally, the designer explained that only four months after Bob died, she and Dave “find ourselves wading again in the shocking waves of grief as we mourn the earth-side loss of our Jill.”

“I was texting her from Italy with photos from our trip because she loves to hear about our adventures and we dreamt of going together someday. And, now, I’m having a very hard time grappling with the reality that her and Bob’s home stands empty, her cat is at my doorstep looking for food and my dear, creative, joyful, fun, full of life, friend is gone,” she concluded. “I know she is no longer in pain and I’m grateful for the promise of Peace for eternity. She and Bob are smiling big together, again. Rest in peace, my friend. I’ll miss you down here. 🪽.

In the comments, Jenny’s followers flooded the Marrs family with words of support during this difficult time.

One Instagram user wrote, “Sending hugs friend. I am so sorry. What an incredible blessing to have loved and to have been loved by this sweet couple! Praying for your family. ❤️.”

Another shared, “These are the hard ones. Just went through this too. Lean into God it’s about all you can do. Hug your kids. Feed the cat..”

Someone else echoed, “So sorry for your loss of two extended family members that close together 😢

Faith, knowing they are together 💝whole again without pain 🙌 Praise God , Many Prayers and Hugs to You and Your Precious Family 🙏💝.”

A different fan wrote, “Oh Jenny, I know this is so hard and such a loss. Sending lots of love. 💗”

Meanwhile, yet another follower commented, “So sorry for your loss♥️ what wonderful memories you all must have as sweet neighbors and friends! Praying for you all🥰.”

In July, Jenny and Dave suffered another hard loss with the death of their beloved family dog.

