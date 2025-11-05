HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Experience Another Devastating Family Loss

What To Know Jenny Marrs announced on Instagram that her beloved grandmother has passed away.

This loss comes after a difficult year for Jenny and Dave Marrs, who have also mourned the deaths of their family dog, a close family friend, and Dave’s mother in recent months.

Fans and friends offered condolences and support on social media.

Amid a year full of loss, Jenny Marrs announced that another death has occurred in her and husband Dave Marrs‘ family.

In a Tuesday, November 4, Instagram post, Jenny revealed that her grandmother had passed away the night before. “I can only imagine the joyous reunion that took place last night. Nana and Papa were separated earthside for way too long, she remained ever devoted to their love as she stayed behind and cared for all of us,” she wrote. “All those years separated must feel like a blink now that they’re together for Eternity.”

Jenny shared the news alongside several photos of herself, Dave, and their children with Nana from over the years. “My Nana loved generously and laughed often. She was a southern belle who remained fiercely strong, feisty and so beautiful until her final breath. She was larger than life, the world seemed to orbit around her, like the sun,” Jenny recalled. “Everyone – including all my friends from childhood – wanted to be near her. It doesn’t feel real that she could be gone. I want to call her and tell her ‘I love you more’ because then I could hear her say ‘not possible, I love you the mostest.’”

Quoting a Bible verse, Jenny concluded the post by writing, “Clinging to the promise that someday ‘there will be no more death or sorrow or crying or pain’ (Rev 21:3) because, right now, the sorrow feels immense. I’ll love you more for always, Nana. Rest easy (and thank you for giving Donna that big hug for me).”

Fans offered their condolences in the post’s comments. “So sorry. Sending love and prayers,” one person wrote, while another added, “Gosh friend, so much loss ❤️.”

“What a beautiful legacy she leaves in all of you. Praying for His peace & comfort for each one of you as you miss & remember your Nana.🙏🏻❤️,” someone else shared. A different user commented, “Our sympathies go out to you all! Love and hugs at this another difficult time for your family! So glad she’s reunited with the love of her life!❤️🙏Praying for you all!”

On Wednesday, November 5, Jenny shared a sweet throwback snap of her grandmother and grandfather posing in front of a car together. “Nana & Papa🤍,” she captioned the pic.

Back in July, Jenny shared via Instagram that her and Dave’s family dog, Dolly, had died. “We will love and miss you always, Dolly-Sue,” she wrote alongside photos of her family with their beloved pet. “Eighteen years earthside wasn’t enough. Until we meet again, my girl.”

In September, Jenny and Dave mourned the losses of both their close family friend, Jill, and Dave’s mother, Donna. “Mom, you have fought the good fight,” Dave captioned an Instagram montage of photos of his mother on September 20. “Rest and know you have a family, friends and a son that dearly miss you. I love you! I know you will never stop watching over us all!”

In the post’s comments, Jenny wrote, “She was the brightest light. Our world here will never be the same. I’m so thankful for the promise of Eternity. 💔♥️.”