What To Know The Blind Auditions continued on the March 2 episode of The Voice.

Adam Levine remained in the lead of the Triple Turn competition at the end of the night after adding a country artist to his team.

The Season 29 Blind Auditions continued on the Monday, March 2, episode of The Voice. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine continued to build their teams as another batch of hopefuls took the stage.

The Triple Turn competition continued, with the coaches hoping to add the most artists who received three-chair turns to their teams, which will give them the advantage of a Super Steal in the upcoming Battle Rounds.

Scroll down for a recap of the performances and to find out where the teams stand after Episode 2. (Warning: Spoilers for Episode 2 of The Voice ahead).

JW Griffin

JW Griffin kicked off the night with a performance of “Long Haired Country Boy.” Clarkson pushed her button to turn around right away, with Legend and Levine eventually following for a Triple Turn.

“This is going to be so heartbreaking when I don’t win. It’s not even reverse psychology,” Levine admitted. “It’s just reality for me at this point. I always lose country artists. But I will say this: You have one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard on this show. It’s special, it’s soulful, it’s unique … your pocket. I want to hone your record. I’m a fan. I just instantly got it.”

Clarkson made sure to point out that she turned first. “You are such a great storyteller within the first few moments of the song, and then you showed me your range,” she said, while also noting that she’s been on country radio herself. “I’m so glad Blake Shelton isn’t here right now,” Clarkson joked.

Levine used that as an opening to talk about how he and Shelton got super tight on The Voice, despite having different musical backgrounds. Legend finally jumped in to add, “Your tone sounded so comfortable and easy. It just felt like you were having a conversation with us. This guy is born to be on The Voice, born to sing.” And he did not let Clarkson forget that he’s also been on country radio on a duet with Carrie Underwood.

“I do think I have won with country artists and they have not!” Clarkson added. Finally, it was time for JW to make his decision, and he went with Clarkson, giving her her second Triple Turn!

Nicolette Capua

For her Blind Audition, Nicolette Capua sang Tate McRae‘s “You Broke Me First.” Unfortunately, none of the coaches turned around for her.

“Your voice is really powerful,” Clarkson assured her. “You’ve got really cool tones down here when you were at the beginning of the song. Towards the end, it got a little away from you with the pitch, but once you landed on it, it was so full and open and beautiful. You are a very talented singer.”

Levine added, “It’s a major task, that song, and it starts super wordy and only gets more challenging as it goes. That’s a really tough vocal, honestly.”

Tia Durant

Tia Durant brought the fire with her rendition of “Midnight Train to Georgia.” She received two chair turns, with Levine and Clarkson both pushing their red buttons.

“The whole point of the show is to celebrate great voices. All that matters is appreciating really amazing voices and that’s what I was listening to,” Levine promised.

Clarkson said, “I would love you on my team. I don’t have anyone that sounds like you on my team, which I love, because I like having a variety of music. And I love everything.” Levine continued to fight by reassuring Tia that he “loves her” and really wants to work with her. Clarkson won the battle once again, adding Tia to her team.

Kendra Remedios

Kendra Remedios, a dental hygienist and country singer, took the stage to perform “Girl Crush” by Little Big Town for her Blind Audition. Legend was the first and only one to turn around, finally adding a country artist to his team.

“I did think there was some stuff with pitch that, for me, it was holding me back a little bit, and that doesn’t mean you don’t have a great voice, because you do,” Levine said. Clarkson admitted she was “bummed” she didn’t turn around, but explained that she didn’t turn around because her team was filling up so fast.

“I couldn’t resist,” Legend said. “I heard that voice crackling the ways that I love when a voice crackles. I love that Texas grit. There’s something about it. I love that I was hearing country, I was hearing rock, I was hearing soul, I was hearing blues. I figured they would turn, too, and fight for you, but I’m lucky I have you all to myself!”

Mike Steele

Going into his audition, Mike Steele’s daughter told him to pick Team Kelly. During his performance of “For Tonight” by Giveon, Legend and Levine were the two who turned around first, followed by Clarkson later on.

“I feel like you made so many cool choices and your tone is really interesting. It has richness and depth,” Legend told Mike. He also pointed out that they both have similar voices and “could have a lot of fun working together.”

Levine gave his pitch next. “Here’s the thing I love about your voice so much, is it’s that deep, rich voice I wish I had,” he raved. “But as strong as your tone is, in your upper register, I think there’s even room for you to grow more. That’s my world. I live in the high register.” He added, “I just want to be part of it. That’s why I’m here.”

Finally, it was Clarkson’s turn, who told Mike she wants to help lead him off the “predictable” path with song choices moving forward. However, Legend pointed out, “What you’re trying to do here is win fans. So it is cool to do a cover here and there outside of that, but also establish your identity as an artist so people know what kind of album to expect from you.”

Clarkson argued that the competition is the chance for Mike to “stretch” things. “I am totally going to push you to pick things that are outside the box,” she promised. The decision was Mike’s to make and he picked Legend, giving Legend his first Triple Turn.

Bijou Belle

For Bijou Belle’s Blind Audition performance, she sang “Wildflower” by Billie Eilish. Levine turned around almost immediately. Since he was the only one to do so, he automatically added Bijou to his team.

Clarkson said the performance was a “bit pitchy” in certain places, but told her she still has so much room to grow. Levine had to agree a bit, adding, “It started off really strong, it did kind of lose pitch, but finding out you’re young and all of that … when I was 17, I was pitchy. … All of these things are so natural.”

He said Bijou “captured [his] attention” with her tone, and he’s excited to help her grow in the competition.

Jaali Boyd

Jaali Boyd, a cleaner who sings on the weekends, hit the Blind Auditions with a rendition of “No Air” by Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks. After Clarkson turned, Levine followed soon after.

“It’s amazing what you can do. What I truly felt as I was listening to this performance was … this is just the beginning. As amazing as it was, I still feel like there’s more,” Levine said. “The last little run that you did at the very end, I was upset because I thought John was finally going to turn around. I still think there’s so much more that whoever gets to coach you gets to uncover, and that makes you one of the most exciting people we’ve heard. You blew my mind wide open.”

Clarkson said she “loved what [she] saw” when she turned around. “I loved your voice. I love that song,” she added. “The fun thing to do for you in this competition is really just picking songs.” She also promised Jaali that she’s going to “challenge” her and pointed out that her “team is filling up” fast.

“Lots of female powerhouse vocalists on Team Kelly. We need you here on my team!” Levine urged. Jaali ended up going with Levine.

Blaire Elbert

The next artist to take the stage was Blaire Elbert, who used to sing in a childhood music group. She went old school country with a rendition of “Wide Rollin’ Plains” by Rosalie Allen, yodeling and all, for her performance. Clarkson automatically scored Blaire to her team because she was the only one to turn around.

“When I heard you start yodeling, I was like, this is really awesome but there’s no chance this will not be Team Kelly. And that’s where you should be,” Levine told the rising star.

Clarkson raved, “I am so excited. I don’t even have to fight. I love the texture of your voice. Anytime the yodeling comes in, I’m down, because it means you have an element of control.” While she noted that the performance “got a little wild in certain parts,” she said she was excited to see what Blaire can do when she slows things down.

Adi Arora

Up next was Adi Arora, who had Legend turning around right away when he started singing Bruno Mars‘ “It Will Rain.” Later on, Clarkson also threw her hat in the ring.

“You can sing some Bruno Mars!” Clarkson gushed. “That’s a tall order, that’s why it took me a while to turn around. He’s one of my favorites. But especially ending how you did with that falsetto …”

Levine admitted there were some “little things [he] couldn’t get past with pitch,” but promised that Adi will go far on the show. Legend jumped in to point out that he turned around way before Kelly. “I was never unsure,” he said. “I loved your tone. I love the way you slid out at the end of it. It was so poetic. It just made me know that you’re someone who really thinks really consciously about your tone. I really felt like with this performance, every note counted.”

Legend bonded with Adi over their Ivy League and a cappella backgrounds, and Adi ended up going with him as his coach.

Moses G.

Moses G. was the next artist to perform for the coaches in the Blind Auditions. He sang “Forever Young” by Rod Stewart, and Levine was the sole coach to turn his chair at the last minute.

“My one thing that kept holding me back from pushing my button was a little too much vibrato at certain points. That was it, just pull back on that a little bit,” Clarkson shared.

Legend praised Moses’ energy and charisma, and Levine finally jumped in to say, “I’m your guy! You got no choice, man. What’s really, really cool about your voice is I heard some grit sometimes, some rasp, that I’m really envious of, that I love.”

Chezzarai

Chezzarai, who has a residency in Las Vegas with her music group, sang Chaka Khan‘s “I’m Every Woman” at the Blind Auditions. Unfortunately, the coaches were getting pickier since their teams were filling up, and no chairs turned.

“I know it’s not a fun feeling to feel right now. Something was holding me back, but honestly, I don’t think anyone in this room doesn’t believe you’re a great singer,” Levine assured her.

“Your voice, it was so pure, you have such a beautiful, strong voice,” Clarkson agreed. Meanwhile, Legend urged Chezzarai to come back and audition again with a song that has a “little more space to breathe.”

Hunter Jordan

The final audition of the night was from Hunter Jordan, a country singer who came onto the show hoping to land on Team Kelly. He performed “Let Me Down Easy” by Billy Currington, and it was a Triple Turn, so all three coaches had to battle it out.

Levine declared that this would be “the day” he finally got a country artist on his team. “I know greatness when I hear it. I’m not captain country, what’s going to happen today is I’m finally going to make a country singer realize that sometimes the best thing to do … and no one’s done it, so you’ll be blazing a trail … you are going to break the mold because you are going to finally do what no country singer has ever done before: resist the urge to go with the status quo.”

He pitched the “odd couple” dynamic. “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired. Today will be the day I get a country singer on my team!” Levine insisted.

Clarkson noted that there was much more to Hunter’s voice than just country and that she’s covered all those different genres, too. Legend added, “When it comes to genre, there’s so much we have in common. Those genres blend together all the time. I’ve collaborated with country artists.”

Levine gave another pitch, praising Hunter for the “effortless, smooth power” he was able to deliver in his live performance. “That’s the sign of a really, truly effortlessly great voice and that’s what goes the distance on this show,” he confirmed. It all worked, as Hunter decided to “blaze a path with Adam” as his coach!

Team Legend

Lucas Leon

AJ Robinson

Kendra Remedios

Mike Steele (Triple Turn)

Adi Arora

Team Adam

Alexia Jay (Triple Turn)

Bay Simpson

Jeremy Keith (Triple Turn)

Bijou Belle

Jaali Boyd

Moses G.

Hunter Jordan (Triple Turn)

Team Kelly

Julia Golden

Abigayle Oakley (Triple Turn)

Jonah Mayor

Liv Ciara

Aaron LaVigne

JW Griffin (Triple Turn)

Tia Durant

Blaire Elbert

