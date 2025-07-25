HGTV Stars Jenny & Dave Marrs Reveal Heartbreaking Family Loss

Fixer to Fabulous stars Jenny and Dave Marrs are mourning a heartbreaking loss in their family, which they shared with their social media followers on Thursday (July 24).

Taking to Instagram, Jenny revealed that the family recently said goodbye to their beloved pet dog, Dolly. Jenny opened up about how Dolly came into their lives, accompanied by a slideshow of photos and videos featuring Dolly and the Marrs family, including Dave and their children: Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke.

“I’ll never forget the phone call. Dave, on a hunting trip in Nebraska, relayed the details of one of the older bird dogs. She was clearly unwell and needed to get to a vet quickly. She lived in a kennel and only went outside for paid hunts,” Jenny shared.

The HGTV fan favorite went on to say that Dave called to ask if she “would be okay with another pup if he could talk the owner into letting him bring her home to Arkansas.”

“I urged him not leave there without her,” Jenny added. “The man knew we had young kids and assumed Dolly was on her last days (he suspected cancer but didn’t want to spend the money on surgery) so he finally agreed to let her come live with us. ”

However, after “three surgeries and a few hernias removed,” Dolly recovered and “went on to live a very full, very free, never in a kennel again, life for the next decade.”

“She was the best girl. She loved our kids and loved every animal we brought home to the farm. She accepted everyone and loved unconditionally,” Jenny continued. “She napped hard and smiled big. Even as she aged and was in constant pain, she had a spunk and zest for life that was unmatched.”

Jenny said, “The pain is too raw” at the moment to “properly convey how much Dolly has meant to our family,” adding, “She was our family. She will never be forgotten. The tears we’ve shed are insignificant compared to the joy she gifted us with. We would say yes a thousand times over despite the inevitable heartbreak of goodbye. She was absolutely worth it.”

She concluded, “We will love and miss you always, Dolly-Sue. Eighteen years earthside wasn’t enough. Until we meet again, my girl.”

Dave also shared a heartfelt message on his own Instagram page, writing, “Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Dolly. She’s been my little sidekick since we rescued her 10 years ago.”

He recalled how she “never missed a moment” to lie in the shop when he was working, snuggle up to the family when they had a hard day, or be there for the kids “made-up plays” or “snow days.”

“She just never missed anything. She was always there,” Dave added. “She has graced us with so much joy over the last ten years. I’m going to miss her so so much. Love you Dolly girl.”