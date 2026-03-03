‘Treasure Island’ TV Show Cast Announced & More Details

Robert Louis Stevenson’s seminal adventure novel is getting the small screen treatment at MGM+. The streamer has announced the cast for its adaptation of the classic tale, along with other key details.

Here’s what we know about Treasure Island so far.

When will Treasure Island premiere?

MGM+ has not yet revealed a premiere date for its adaptation of Treasure Island. However, we do know that production on the series began in March 2026.

Who will star in Treasure Island?

The leading cast for the series has been revealed. David Oyelowo will star as Long John Silver, Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins, Jack Huston as Aaron Graham, Tomer Capone as Billy Bones, and Tom Sweet as Jim Hawkins.

What is Treasure Island about?

The series adapts Stevenson’s 1883 literary favorite about a young pirate’s quest for buried treasure.

The logline for the series reads, “Treasure Island is a bold, high-stakes coming-of-age adventure series for a new generation, charting the transformation of teenager Jim Hawkins from sheltered boy to emboldened young pirate. When Jim gets his hands on a legendary treasure map, his mother Bess’ clever and decisive actions leave him holding valuable knowledge that puts both of their lives in danger. Sailing aboard the Hispaniola, Jim and Bess are caught between the charming, terrifying pirate Long John Silver and the debonair, duplicitous British agent Aaron Graham. Jim must grow up fast as he and his mother fight for survival on a voyage where alliances shift, secrets multiply, and peril closes in from all sides. Set across the Atlantic, in a Caribbean on the brink of revolution and on the terrifying Skeleton Island, the series tracks Jim as he confronts a world far more complex and dangerous than he ever imagined, where resilience, loyalty, and identity are tested — and fortune is the prize.”

Is there a trailer for Treasure Island?

Not yet. But bookmark this page for continued updates!

What else is there to know about Treasure Island?

The series has been announced as a six-parter. It was commissioned for MGM+ and Paramount+ in association with Fifth Season and produced by Playground. It is created by Robert Murphy and directed by Jeremy Lovering, William McGregor, and Paul Walker. Mark Hedges is a producer.

The show will premiere on MGM+ in the United States and Paramount+ in the U.K. and Ireland.