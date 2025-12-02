What To Know Fixer to Fabulous returns for Season 7 on HGTV with new episodes on Tuesday, December 2.

Jenny and Dave Marrs opened up to TV Insider about what to expect from the new season.

The couple revealed the favorite project they worked on and why their kids aren’t featured on the show as much anymore.

Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs are back with a new season of Fixer to Fabulous. The HGTV couple has been featuring their design work on the network since 2019, but they’re still managing to keep things fresh seven seasons in.

“We get to work with so many different families and they have different wants and different needs and different homes, different style homes, so I really think just the nature of the fact that they’re so unique and different really does keep it fresh,” Jenny tells TV Insider. “None of these houses are like anything we’ve done before. Or even if the house is, the family isn’t, and their needs are different. I think if we weren’t designing a home for a family, if it was just a home that has to be neutral, then it would be repetitive. But we really do try to make each home very specific to who lives there.”

This season, the project Jenny and Dave are most passionate about is a home they renovated in 24 hours for a family with a daughter battling cancer. “To see a community come together and rally around a family that’s going through a tough, tough time was just such an honor to be part of,” Dave says. “It’s really hard … you’ve got cameras running everywhere. You’ve got sound guys trying to make sure the right people are mic’d and make sure you’re not missing any moment because it’s done in 24 hours.”

He also points out that he and his wife “don’t get to see any of these episodes before anyone else does,” so they’re “really looking forward” to seeing the finished product.

In addition to sharing the stories of all the families whose homes they’re renovating, Jenny and Dave will also be sharing glimpses of their own lives with their five kids. The children are all part of the 24-hour build episode.

“When it is a really important project where you’re really helping out someone, they step up and make me such a proud dad,” Dave gushes. “They’re incredible.”

The pair’s three older children are “just busy” these days, according to Jenny, so they’re not on the show as much anymore. “The kids never signed up for this show,” Dave points out. “When they want to be part of it, that’s on them.” Jenny confirms, “We don’t force them.”

However, she says we’ll definitely see what life is like on the Marrs farm, although she notes, “It’s hard to know [what will be shown] because they’re just always at our house!”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, December 2, 8/7c, HGTV