Jenny Marrs Reflects on Ups & Downs of Filming ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7

What To Know Jenny Marrs reflected on the emotional challenges she and Dave Marrs faced while filming Season 7 of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous.

The couple experienced several losses during filming, including the deaths of two close friends and Dave’s mother.

Jenny celebrated the season’s end by sharing a video of crew members describing the latest episodes in one word.

Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous has officially come to an end, and Jenny Marrs is feeling sentimental about her experience on the HGTV series.

Ahead of the show’s Season 7 finale on Tuesday, February 24, she reflected on the onscreen and behind-the-scenes ups and downs she and Dave Marrs experienced while filming the series’ latest batch of episodes.

“We filmed the season from early March through late December of last year. During that time, we walked through the unexpected and shocking loss of two very dear friends, the loss of my beloved Nana, the loss of our [dog] Dolly and the immense daily grief that came with watching dementia take Dave’s mom and our kids’ biggest champion away from us,” Jenny shared via Instagram. “We renovated twelve homes last year, with cameras following along. Often times, the cameras turned away and mic’s turned off, as emotions took over from the strain of the weight of overwhelming grief.”

Despite their losses, Jenny said she and the show’s crew still “laughed,” “worked,” and “showed up.” She gushed, “I’m so very proud of every single episode. I’m proud of the incredible team of people around us. The team that quite literally carried us this year- we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

Jenny concluded her post by writing, “Hard things are hard. But, you can still find joy amidst grief and this season of Fixer is tangible proof of that for me. I hope you love this one and, as always, thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting us into your living rooms. We will never stop being truly humbled and grateful for that honor. 🤍.”

Marrs shared her message alongside a funny video of the Fixer to Fabulous crew describing Season 1 in one word. The responses included descriptions such as “long,” “playful,” “intense,” “super fun,” “blessed, “homestretch,” “lunch,” and “fine.” She also described the season as “hard,” while Dave said it was “emotional.”

Fans celebrated the end of Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 in the comments of Jenny’s post. “Love you guys! There are a few things to look forward to for me at times, but one of them is your show which always blesses me,” one person wrote. “It’s such of an enjoyable program. Your hard work is not been in vain!”

Another fan added, “My favorite show!!!! I would do anything to get you both to come do my house!! Jenny and Dave I love your work! Best in the business!!!! Love you guys!!!!! ❤️👏.” Someone else shared, “Thank you for always being aunthentically you!! Thank you for sharing a little of your world with us. Congratulations on Season 7! 🩵🩵🩵.”

A separate person posted, “I loved you from the very 1st episode.🩷 I’ve never missed one! I have laughed (a lot) and cried (a lot) – right along with you. This season has been my fav although they’ve all been amazing! Love to see your precious children grow up and experience a little bit of life with the Marr’s clan! God bless you all.✝️.”