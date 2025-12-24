What To Know Amid Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs revealed their future plans in an interview with TV Insider.

The couple shared whether they will continue to film their renovation series.

Fixer to Fabulous first premiered in 2019 and features Jenny and Dave renovating homes in Arkansas.

The seventh season of Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs‘ show Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing on HGTV, but the show has not received an official Season 8 order yet. Amid recent uncertainty about programming at HGTV due to several show cancellations, will Fixer to Fabulous be next on the chopping block.

Jenny and Dave told TV Insider that they “don’t know” about the future of their renovation series, but said they have no plans to stop making more episodes if the network will have them.

“I think we will keep doing this as long as we can,” Jenny confirmed. “As long as people enjoy the show and as long as we get to be a part of making people’s homes beautiful and telling people’s stories. It’s really a pretty cool job that we get to have. We’ll just keep doing it as long as we’re relevant.”

Dave pointed out that “HGTV is running a business,” and that ratings are what decide whether the show will return. “It’s a testament to the people that have come alongside us and are watching the show,” he pointed out. “What an honor that we’re still relevant after seven years [since we shot the pilot]. I don’t ever want to forget that. To have someone come up to us that says, ‘Hey, this is a show where my daughter and my mother and I, we all watch it together,’ is such an honor. As long as we can do that and be relevant in people’s lives, we’ll keep doing it.”

On Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave work together to renovate homes in Arkansas. “We get to work with so many different families and they have different wants and different needs and different homes, different style homes, so I really think just the nature of the fact that they’re so unique and different really does keep it fresh,” Jenny told us. None of these houses are like anything we’ve done before. Or even if the house is, the family isn’t, and their needs are different. I think if we weren’t designing a home for a family, if it was just a home that has to be neutral, then it would be repetitive. But we really do try to make each home very specific to who lives there.”

