Will ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Continue After Season 7? Jenny & Dave Marrs Weigh In

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Dave and Jenny Marrs from 'Fixer to Fabulous'
Exclusive
HGTV

What To Know

  • Amid Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs revealed their future plans in an interview with TV Insider.
  • The couple shared whether they will continue to film their renovation series.
  • Fixer to Fabulous first premiered in 2019 and features Jenny and Dave renovating homes in Arkansas.

The seventh season of Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs‘ show Fixer to Fabulous is currently airing on HGTV, but the show has not received an official Season 8 order yet. Amid recent uncertainty about programming at HGTV due to several show cancellations, will Fixer to Fabulous be next on the chopping block.

Jenny and Dave told TV Insider that they “don’t know” about the future of their renovation series, but said they have no plans to stop making more episodes if the network will have them.

“I think we will keep doing this as long as we can,” Jenny confirmed. “As long as people enjoy the show and as long as we get to be a part of making people’s homes beautiful and telling people’s stories. It’s really a pretty cool job that we get to have. We’ll just keep doing it as long as we’re relevant.”

Dave pointed out that “HGTV is running a business,” and that ratings are what decide whether the show will return. “It’s a testament to the people that have come alongside us and are watching the show,” he pointed out. “What an honor that we’re still relevant after seven years [since we shot the pilot]. I don’t ever want to forget that. To have someone come up to us that says, ‘Hey, this is a show where my daughter and my mother and I, we all watch it together,’ is such an honor. As long as we can do that and be relevant in people’s lives, we’ll keep doing it.”

Jenny Marrs Shares What Parts of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Fans Don't See on HGTV
Related

Jenny Marrs Shares What Parts of 'Fixer to Fabulous' Fans Don't See on HGTV

On Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave work together to renovate homes in Arkansas. “We get to work with so many different families and they have different wants and different needs and different homes, different style homes, so I really think just the nature of the fact that they’re so unique and different really does keep it fresh,” Jenny told us. None of these houses are like anything we’ve done before. Or even if the house is, the family isn’t, and their needs are different. I think if we weren’t designing a home for a family, if it was just a home that has to be neutral, then it would be repetitive. But we really do try to make each home very specific to who lives there.”

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 7, Tuesdays, 8/7c, HGTV

Fixer to Fabulous key art
Dave Marrs

Dave Marrs

Jenny Marrs

Jenny Marrs

Full Cast & Crew

HGTV

Reality Series

2019–

TVG

Home improvement

House/garden

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Fixer to Fabulous ›

Fixer to Fabulous

Dave Marrs

Jenny Marrs




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jesse Palmer, Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and Kardea Brown, 'Holiday Baking Championship' Season 12, Food Network, promo art
1
Was Duff Goldman’s Absence Addressed on The ‘Holiday Baking Championship’ Finale?
Erin and Ben Napier on HGTV's 'Home Town Takeover.'
2
Why Erin & Ben Napier Can’t Host New Season of ‘Home Town Takeover’
3
25 Best Shows of 2025
Chase Looney and Dave Marrs
4
‘Fixer to Fabulous’: What Happened to Chase Looney?
Bill Maher
5
Bill Maher Fires Back at Shocking Claims He’s Racist