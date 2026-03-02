Who made the Top 30 on American Idol Season 24?

What To Know Night two of Hollywood Week on American Idol Season 24 featured performances from the remainder of the 127 acts who made it past Auditions.

By the end of the night, 60 contestants made it through to the Golden Room, and the judges had to cut that number down to 30.

After reviewing the performances and pairing four singers up for sing-offs, the judges confirmed who made the Top 30.

Hollywood Week continued on American Idol with the Monday, March 2, episode. Before getting into the next block of performances, the results from the end of last week’s episode were revealed.

Where we left off, Jake Thistle, Chris Tungseth, Braden Rumfelt, and Chloe Lauren were awaiting their fate. (Warning: Spoilers from American Idol Episode 6 ahead).

All four were chosen to move onto the Golden Room, which means they remain in the competition.

At the beginning of Hollywood Week, there were 127 contestants remaining in the competition. Each singer performed with the band for the first time in front of the judges, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. After each block of performances, the judges deliberated and decided which singers would be cut, and who would move to the Golden Room to await further instruction.

By the end of Hollywood Week, only 30 singers remained. Scroll down to see how the second night of performances went and to find out who is moving on.

Jesse Findling

After his impressive audition, Jesse Findling returned to the stage with a rendition of “Love in the Dark” by Adele, which he used to watch people sing on American Idol back in the day and always wanted to perform himself.

Bryan was so floored by the performance that he jumped on stage afterwards. “There’s so many things I’m trying to say that I was trying to kick you out of the room because I’m jealous of you,” he admitted. “Your first note, Carrie started drawing hearts everywhere. What a pro dynamic of singing. You are so deserving of this time in your life, right now, to be discovered on this platform and I’m so excited to see your future.”

Jesse was one of the artists selected to move onto the Golden Room after his performance.

Kyndal Inskeep

Kyndal Inskeep changed things up a bit from her audition by singing a much more lively song: “Human” by The Killers.

“You got such a cool voice, Kyndal,” Underwood gushed. “I love how this time you switched it up and gave us this pop-rock vibe. It was a lot more energetic and you felt comfortable in both spaces. You should be really proud of that.”

After Kyndal left the stage, Richie commented that he “loves” her and her voice. “I do, too,” Underwood agreed. “It’s cool. And she’s comfortable.” Inskeep was emotional because she was so happy with how her performance went, and she was rewarded with a trip to the Golden Room.

Kutter Bradley

For his Hollywood Week performance, Kutter Bradley sang “Boots” by Hardy.

Underwood told Kutter, “I feel you got a solid voice. I feel like you got a big range. You were like a lion, packing back and forth, getting ready to bust out of the cage. It was good! It was good.”

The performance earned Kutter a spot in the Golden Room.

Julian Kalel

Julian Kalel, the contestant who quit American Idol in Season 23 due to mental health struggles, came to Hollywood Week with a rendition of Bonnie Raitt‘s “I Can’t Make You Love Me.”

The performance received rave reviews, with Bryan noting, “My favorite part about that is when you hit your first note, the crowd screams, you smile, and your smile was so big, you almost couldn’t sing the next line. We feel very big things for you in the future and that was the first of many great experiences for you and we’re just glad we get to watch.”

Julian was chosen to move onto the Golden Room, with Underwood telling him, “You are still chasing that American Idol dream!”

Trew The Star

After singing a ballad in his audition, Trew The Star was ready to show his personality with his Hollywood Week performance of “Love and Happiness.”

“Your name is Trew The Star, and you get a band, and you start getting choreography and swagger,” Bryan noted. “The song didn’t necessarily show everyone how great and dynamic your voice is, but it showed us how dynamic you are as an artist. Keep being yourself.”

As the judges deliberated afterwards, Bryan reiterated to Underwood and Richie that he didn’t love the song choice, and Richie agreed, adding, “It’s the wrong song.” However, Trew still earned a spot in the Golden Room.

Sheldon Riley

Sheldon Riley sang “Good Luck Babe” by Chappell Roan for Hollywood Week, and it was admittedly a “challenging” song for him to sing. His voice cracked during rehearsals, which intensified his nerves ahead of the performance.

“It’s hard to believe that you spent most of your career behind a mask,” Richie raved. “Now you are revealing, not only your face, but your amazing talent and your voice. Amazing talent. This could be your home.” He was rewarded with a spot in the Golden Room.

Jayson Arendt

Jayson Arendt, a player in the entertainment baseball league, was warned to make sure he takes himself seriously in the competition after making it through the Auditions. For Hollywood Week, he sang “Austin” by Blake Shelton.

“On those choruses, make sure you enunciate through them on those big notes,” Bryan critiqued, with Underwood adding, “The devil’s in the details.” Unfortunately, the journey ended there for Jayson, who was eliminated.

Julianne Post

Julianne Post performed an original song called “Die While I’m Dancing” during Hollywood Week.

Singing an original in this portion of the competition is a risk, and it didn’t pay off for Julianne, who was also sent home.

Mor Ilderton

Mor Ilderton also decided to take the risk, though, and performed his original song “How to Love You,” wanting to show off that he’s a songwriter at heart.

Even before she spoke, Underwood knew her response would get a reaction from the crowd. “They’re going to boo me,” she told Bryan. She then addressed Mor, telling the hopeful, “In a room like this, for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you twiddling their thumbs, I feel like it was just a missed opportunity, and I love your voice, I love you.”

However, she concluded by adding, “I loved being in an intimate room with you like that and listening to you tell your story. I feel like you took a risk here and … it paid off.”

Richie was also onboard. “That’s what we want. Give me more of that,” he said. Mor found out that his journey will continue with a spot in the Golden Room.

Mary Jo Young

Mary Jo Young, a returnee from Season 19, stole the show when she performed “Drivers License” by Olivia Rodrigo.

“We’re so glad to have you back in our presence and you are singing your butt off,” Bryan assured her. “Congratulations.” Mary Jo learned she is in consideration for the Top 30 by moving onto the Golden Room.

Ruby Rae

Ruby Rae came to Hollywood Week with a performance of Olivia Dean’s “Time” and rocked out onstage.

Bryan gushed, “You are really, really one of our dynamic singers in this competition. Thank you.” Ruby made it into the Golden Room for a shot to stay in the competition.

Rae

Rae struggled a bit during rehearsals and was nervous taking the stage for her rendition of “Stone Cold” by Demi Lovato.

After the judges gave Rae a standing ovation, Richie told her, “That was just exceptional. If you were thinking about winning, just keep doing that. Incredible.” Unsurprisingly, Rae earned a spot in the Golden Room.

Jayson Garner

Jayson Garner hit the stage with his guitar and sang “All My Hope” by Crowder.

Underwood called him the “all-American boy,” and said he sang his heart out, but noted that he’d have to wait to find out if that was enough. It ended up being just enough, as Jayson was selected to move on.

Genevieve Heyward

The judges urged Genevieve Heyward to “push” herself a little more after Auditions. She attempted to do just that with a performance of “The Story” by Brandi Carlile.

Underwood jumped out of her seat to give Genevieve a standing ovation, and Bryan and Richie followed. “You have this energy around you where you just feel like you want to be on stage owning the moment,” Bryan said. “You should be very, very happy. Good job.” Genevieve moved into the Golden Room after that performance.

Jackie Bluebird

Jackie Bluebird was plucked off the Belmont University quad by Ryan Seacrest ahead of Auditions, and came to Hollywood Week with a performance of “You Oughta Know” by Alanis Morissette.

“Way to own your moment,” Bryan said. “Just remember, make sure you land the vocals all the way, but you should be very, very proud. Good job.” Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite enough, and the judges eliminated Jackie.

Bella Emry

Another Auditions standout, Bella Emry, hit the stage to perform “The Joke” by Brandi Carlile during Hollywood Week.

Bryan raved over the performance, telling Bella, “I’m seeing authenticity, I’m seeing style, I’m seeing uniqueness, and that’s what it takes to do well in this competition.” Richie, meanwhile, noted, “That was solid,” and Bella made it to the Golden Room.

Daniel Stallworth

For his Hollywood Week performance, Daniel Stallworth sang “Stand By Me” and got a standing ovation from all three judges.

“To take a song that we’ve heard so many times and to just take it to the rafters of this place, you are a truly special person,” Bryan promised. Daniel learned that he would be moving into the Golden Room.

Brooks

Hollywood Week was Brooks’ first time performing on a stage in front of people besides family and friends. He found music after an injury kept him from playing soccer in high school.

Brooks sang “Drowning” by Sam Barber. “A voice that will become so recognizable in years to come,” Bryan confirmed. “To be some of the first ears to ever hear it is pretty special. When you have this unique voice, paired with these songs that are going to happen in your life, it’s going to be really, really special.”

That was enough to earn Brooks his spot in the Golden Room with a shot to make the Top 30.

Who made the Top 30 on American Idol Season 24?

After all of the Hollywood Week performances, there were 60 contestants in the Golden Room, and the judges had to review the performances to pare the group down to just 30. To help make their decisions, some of the contestants were paired up for sing-offs.

The 28 singers who automatically made the Top 30 were: Makiyah, Jordan McCullough, Lucas Leon, Bella Emry, Madison Moon, Keyla Richardson, Braden Rumfelt, Chris Tungseth, Jake Thistle, Philmon Lee, Tianna Roberts, Brooks, Daniel Stallworth, Kutter Bradley, Bryant Thomas, Sheldon Riley, Jesse Findling, Julian Kalel, Brianna Yancey, Kiera Howell, Kyndal Inskeep, Hannah Harper, Ruby Rae, Jacquie Lee, Brenna Brigman, Rae, Genevieve Heyward, and Abayomi.

Among the eliminated contestants were: Mor Ilderton, Jakob Stobaugh, Julia Sienna, Trace Casanova, Roelle, and Trew The Star.

Then, there were two sing-offs to determine the final two artists in the Top 30. Jayson Garner and Michael Garner went head-to-head, as did Mary Jo Young and Chloe Lauren. Jayson sang “That’s All Right” by Elvis Presley and Michael performed “Drift Away” by Dobie Gray.

“I want to stress to you guys both, you are both very talented young men. We put you in a tough situation to duke it out like this,” Bryan revealed. The judges discussed that Jayson was the “obvious showman,” but their hearts were set on Michael, and Michael was the one selected to move on.

Mary Jo returned to the stage with an a cappella rendition of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” while Chloe performed “You Stole the Show” by Sienna Spiro. “You both just proved why you’re here and why you made it this far,” Underwood assured the ladies. Ultimately, it was Chloe who was chosen for the Top 30.

