What To Know Soap stars Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks have split, TV Insider can exclusively confirm.

The former couple met in 2010 and married in 2016.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, real-life soap duo Kelly Kruger (Mackenzie Browning, The Young and the Restless) and Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful) have decided to part ways and have filed for divorce.

In an exclusive joint statement to TV Insider, the couple shared, “We’re committed to coparenting our two children and remaining friends.”

The duo met in 2010 while working on Blue Mountain State, in which Brooks starred as Alex Moran, while Kruger appeared in a guest role as Julia King. Their connection gradually evolved into something more. “We became best friends, and for a good three to six months she was telling me who to date,” Brooks told Soaps.com in 2016. “We were spending so much time together, and one day I just grabbed her head, and I kissed her.”

They got engaged at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris in June 2014 while B&B was filming there on location, and Kruger had been cast in the role of publicist Eva. They tied the knot in Hawaii, where Brooks was born, on March 21, 2016.

Throughout their relationship, the two were open about the realities of their union. “The first year of marriage is no joke,” noted Kruger in a Soap Opera Digest interview in 2019. “It really is the hardest…. I was always so anti-marriage for so long. And then I married him, and I was like, ‘Marriage is amazing.’ But it’s hard, it’s work.” Brooks added, “Yeah, you both have to work. It’s not like anybody has to work more than the other. Both people have to work.”

That honesty extended to their journey toward parenthood. After revealing some fertility struggles in their initial attempts to start a family, the couple welcomed daughter Everleigh Jolie in September 2019, followed by Gemma Wynter in January 2022. “It’s so funny, every time I would think, ‘Okay, maybe now’s a good time,’ I would book a job,” recalled Kruger in the same SOD interview. “So, we kept looking at it as a sign, like, not yet. And then finally, right around the time when [returning to] Y&R came around, I was like, ‘Oh, we should start trying.’ And it didn’t happen. I thought when you try to get pregnant, if you’re healthy, you just get pregnant… Once we went to the doctor to get all of our tests done, the doctor was like, ‘You’re totally fine. Chill out. You are healthy. Everything is good.'”

Professionally, both have kept busy with new ventures. Last month, Brooks headlined the film, The Roaring Game, with Mickey Rourke and Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. Kruger, meanwhile, has found notable success on social media as a content creator and one of TikTok’s top beauty influencers. She was named TikTok Shop’s Beauty Creator of the Year in 2025.