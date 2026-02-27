Jenny Marrs Celebrates Dave Marrs’ Birthday After Year of ‘Highs’ & ‘Lows’

What To Know Jenny Marrs celebrated her husband Dave Marrs’ birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

The Marrs family experienced several losses over the past year, including the deaths of Dave’s mother and Jenny’s grandmother.

The couple recently dedicated the Season 7 finale of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous to their late dog, Dolly-Sue, who died last year.

Jenny Marrs is moving on from a year full of losses by celebrating a happy family occasion.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Thursday, February 26, to celebrate her husband Dave Marrs‘ birthday. “Celebrating another trip around the sun for the one who loves generously, cares compassionately, encourages unceasingly and laughs abundantly! 🎉,” she wrote alongside several snaps of Dave with family and friends over the years.

“This past year held some really high highs and some really low lows but we have a firm foundation of faith and the arms of each other and that is most assuredly the only way to celebrate the good and hold one another through the hard,” she continued. “I am so very thankful you’re ours, Dave Marrs. Our kiddos have the best earthy example of a father and I have the best friend and partner in life and work and parenting and dreaming and all.the.things I could ever ask for. I love you to the moon and back times a billion trillion zillion!!!!”

She concluded the tribute by writing, “HAPPIEST OF BIRTHDAYS, @dave.marrs !!!!!!! 🎈♥️.”

Fans shared their own birthday wishes for Dave in the post’s comments. “Happy birthday Dave! Love watching you show love to your family and others,” one person wrote. Another added, “Happy Happy Birthday Dave Mars! Always with great messaging, skills and adoring love for his Jenny and children. 🎂🎉👏.”

Someone else shared, “Happiest of birthdays, @dave.marrs 🎉 You’re my absolute favorite couple on TV. God bless you all! ❤️.” A different person posted, “Happy birthday, Dave! Great pics…you two look like you have so much fun!” A separate user commented, “Happy birthday Dave! I hope you have a magical day! 🎂🎉🎈🍷🥳.”

Dave’s birthday celebration comes after a year full of personal hardships for the couple and their family. In addition to the deaths of one of their farm animals and their dog, Dolly-Sue, the pair also mourned the losses of two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother in 2025.

Dave started 2026 on a high note by surprising Jenny with a new puppy for her birthday, which they named Sally-Sue. Less than a week after celebrating Dave’s late mother’s birthday, Jenny revealed that one of their family’s beloved sheep, BaaBaa, died while giving birth to quadruplets, all of whom also passed away.

“Trusting that God is still good even when my heart hurts and that BaaBaa and her babies are frolicking on abundant fields together today even as we mourn their passing here,” Jenny captioned a February 8 Instagram post detailing the difficult situation.

Jenny reflected on the family’s recent hardships while celebrating the conclusion of Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 via Instagram earlier this week. “We renovated twelve homes last year, with cameras following along,” she wrote on Tuesday, February 24. “Often times, the cameras turned away and mic’s turned off, as emotions took over from the strain of the weight of overwhelming grief.”

Jenny continued, “Yet, we still laughed. We still worked. We still showed up. And, I’m so very proud of every single episode. I’m proud of the incredible team of people around us. The team that quite literally carried us this year- we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of them.”

In a Friday, February 27, Instagram post, Jenny revealed that the Season 7 finale had been dedicated to their late pup. “We will love and miss you always, Dolly-Sue. Eighteen years earthside wasn’t enough. Until we meet again, my girl. 🐾,” she shared.