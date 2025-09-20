Dave and Jenny Marrs, the married costars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, are mourning the death of Dave’s mother, Donna.

The spouses announced Donna’s passing on Instagram on Saturday. “I’ve been dreading having to make this post. It seems like once I write it, everything becomes real. Set it stone. Unchangeable,” Dave wrote in his post, captioning a slideshow of family photos. “My mom, Donna Marrs, has lost her fight with dementia but is now singing and dancing with angels.”

Dave told Instagram followers he feels “so very sad and broken” to not be able to hear his mother’s voice, see her smile, or hug her. But he also feels blessed, he explained: “Blessed that our entire immediate family was able to be together and say goodbye, something I know Mom would have loved. Blessed that my children had a great relationship with their Nana. Blessed that I had such a role model as her with me for 46 years. Blessed that we still have such an incredible Papa in my Dad. So Mom, please know that you were loved by everyone you met. You have run an incredible race that is now done. You can rejoice and dance, and sing, and see all of those you have lost and missed over your life.”

In her post on Saturday, Jenny wrote that she hopes she can follow her late mother-in-law’s example. “She taught me how to live and love well,” she wrote. “She taught me how to be the kind of mother-in-law and the kind of grandmother who I can’t even begin to imagine this earth without. The world lost one of the brightest lights I’ve ever known, and I hope to honor her legacy well. Well done, Donna. Well done. You never wavered in your love or your faith. We don’t know how to move forward here without you, but I promise we will try our best. We will hold tight to the hope set before us. We love you so, so, so, so, so, so much. No words will ever be enough.”