Nolan also ran into someone from his past.

The Rookie meets Dropout’s Game Changer in the Monday, March 2, episode of the ABC drama — and the humor in that is a nice counter to the drama for one of the show’s couples.

It’s in that crossover that Nolan (Nathan Fillion) encounters someone from his past. Meanwhile, guest stars Tyler Ritter and Charles Michael Davis play a suspect whose innocence is proven in that case and a doctor at the hospital with Grey’s (Richard T. Jones) wife, Luna (Angel Parker), respectively. Warning: Spoilers for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 9 ahead!

Let’s start with the heartbreaking. Grey immediately clocks just how well Luna gets along with a new doctor, Oliver Ashton (Davis), at the hospital when he walks in with her. What’s worse: When he gets into Luna’s car to bring it to the mechanic for her, he finds a rose and men’s sunglasses. He confides in Nolan about it, and the officer says he’s sure it doesn’t mean anything. But it feels like something to Grey. Nolan tells him he can either talk to his wife or snoop, and he recommends the former.

Grey goes to the hospital to seemingly do that over lunch, only to witness Luna and Oliver laughing together and then for her to get super glued to a couple patients. While working on them, Grey asks Oliver about the sunglasses. The doctor says they’re his, and Grey tells him he found them in the hall.

Later, as they’re leaving the hospital, Luna asks if he’s OK, and Grey asks if something’s going on with her and Oliver. She gets a bit defensive before, after he brings upshot he found, insisting nothing has happened, but she does feel something for him. She stresses she wasn’t looking for it, that in their entire marriage she never thought about anyone else, but in the past year, her world’s opened up with her finishing school and getting a job. Yes, she’s attracted to Oliver, but as she sees it, she wasn’t planning on acting on it and may have worked through everything without him ever knowing. “I do know,” he says, admitting, “It’s breaking my heart.” And when she can’t immediately tell him that whatever she feels is over for Oliver, he walks away.

Grey then calls Nolan from the hotel bar — where he’ll be staying — to tell him that he and Luna are in a bad place and he doesn’t know what their future looks like. Nolan goes to join him (after taking a bit of time to enjoy the fact that Jenna Dewan‘s Bailey is home from D.C.).

As for the Game Changer crossover, Sam Reich, Vic Michaelis, Jacob Wysocki, Zac Oyama, and Anna Garcia guest star as those at the scene with two guys robbed them at gunpoint. And they very much lean into the improv comedy while giving their statements to Nolan and Celina (Lisseth Chavez). But it’s a familiar face who helps them break the case: Dash (Beckett Hawley), the kid whose drone Nyla (Mekia Cox) used in the Season 7 finale when Oscar (Matthew Glave) kidnapped Nolan.

He got a part-time job with them after he and his mom moved to L.A. so she could be a hand model. He’s the one to find Mark’s (Ritter) wallet on scene; Mark’s girlfriend confirms his alibi. He’s also the one, after everyone leaves him at the police station when he drives them there for the lineup, to show Nolan the text that breaks the case: Sam accidentally messages him, rather than the robbers, that they weren’t supposed to steal anything for real. As Sam explains when Nolan questions him, he had been trying to hire actors to play robbers for a stunt for the show … and accidentally got real thieves.

Plus, Tim (Eric Winter) continues to work on his relationship with his mom, at Lucy’s (Melissa O’Neil) prodding to fix it when his mom is texting their group chat a lot (he muted it). In the end, mother and son end up having a long phone conversation, not just about that but also about his work, childhood memories, and Lucy. Oh, and Lucy’s now in a group chat with his mom and his sister, two sources of vintage Tim photos. (And yes, he’ll find his powder blue prom suit for her.)

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, ABC