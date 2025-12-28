Will ‘Hijack’ With Idris Elba Return for Season 3?

Idris Elba has another crisis to manage when Hijack returns with its second season in January, but we’re already wondering what the future could hold for Sam Nelson. After all, who’s to say he won’t run into another problem that requires his skills?

The Apple TV series premiered in 2023, with Sam facing hijackers on his flight as he tried to get home to reconcile with his ex-wife (Christine Adams). Now, it’s back for Season 2 on January 14, 2026, with Sam dealing with a crisis underground. Could there be more after that? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Hijack Season 3, from a premiere date to the cast and more.

Will there be a Hijack Season 3?

We don’t know yet. The series has yet to be renewed, but Season 2 hasn’t premiered yet, so that’s not surprising. The Season 1 finale began streaming on Apple TV on August 2, 2023, and the Season 2 renewal wasn’t announced until January 31, 2024.

When could Hijack Season 3 premiere?

That’s unknown and impossible to predict.. It will depend on when it’s renewed (if it is) and when production starts.

Who stars in Hijack?

Idris Elba leads the cast. Returning alongside him for Season 2 are Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi. New for the season are Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, and Christiane Paul.

Hijack was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith. Joining them as executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash. Field Smith also is the lead director. The series is produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions.

What is Hijack about?

The first season followed negotiator Sam Nelson as he used his skills in the business world to manage hijackers on his flight.

Now, in Season 2, Apple TV teases, “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.”

Where could Hijack Season 3 take place?

Season 1 was a plane. Season 2 is a train. Could Season 3, should Idris Elba’s Sam survive, take him on board a ship?