Will ‘Hijack’ With Idris Elba Return for Season 3?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Idris Elba in 'Hijack'
Apple TV

Idris Elba has another crisis to manage when Hijack returns with its second season in January, but we’re already wondering what the future could hold for Sam Nelson. After all, who’s to say he won’t run into another problem that requires his skills?

The Apple TV series premiered in 2023, with Sam facing hijackers on his flight as he tried to get home to reconcile with his ex-wife (Christine Adams). Now, it’s back for Season 2 on January 14, 2026, with Sam dealing with a crisis underground. Could there be more after that? Read on for everything we know so far about a potential Hijack Season 3, from a premiere date to the cast and more.

Will there be a Hijack Season 3?

We don’t know yet. The series has yet to be renewed, but Season 2 hasn’t premiered yet, so that’s not surprising. The Season 1 finale began streaming on Apple TV on August 2, 2023, and the Season 2 renewal wasn’t announced until January 31, 2024.

When could Hijack Season 3 premiere?

That’s unknown and impossible to predict.. It will depend on when it’s renewed (if it is) and when production starts.

The 25 Best Apple TV+ Shows, Ranked
Related

The 25 Best Apple TV+ Shows, Ranked

Who stars in Hijack?

Idris Elba leads the cast. Returning alongside him for Season 2 are Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi. New for the season are Christian Näthe, Clare-Hope Ashitey, Lisa Vicari, Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, and Christiane Paul.

Hijack was created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith. Joining them as executive producers are Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, and Tom Nash. Field Smith also is the lead director. The series is produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions.

What is Hijack about?

The first season followed negotiator Sam Nelson as he used his skills in the business world to manage hijackers on his flight.

Now, in Season 2, Apple TV teases, “a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.”

Where could Hijack Season 3 take place?

Season 1 was a plane. Season 2 is a train. Could Season 3, should Idris Elba’s Sam survive, take him on board a ship?

Hijack key art
Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Neil Maskell

Neil Maskell

Eve Myles

Eve Myles

Christine Adams

Christine Adams

Max Beesley

Max Beesley

Archie Panjabi

Archie Panjabi

Ben Miles

Ben Miles

Kate Phillips

Kate Phillips

Kaisa Hammarlund

Zora Bishop

Jeremy Ang Jones

Jasper Britton

Jasper Britton

Aimee Kelly

Aimee Kelly

Holly Aird

Justin Salinger

Justin Salinger

Jaimi Barbakoff

Harry Michell

Harry Michell

Fatima Adoum

Nasser Memarzia

Rochenda Sandall

Rochenda Sandall

Grant Burgin

Gretchen Egolf

Gretchen Egolf

Paul Hickey

Marcus Garvey

Verity Henry

James Burrows

Chantelle Alle

Jack Parry-Jones

Lucia Aliu

Cecilia Appiah

Cecilia Appiah

Mohamed Elsandel

Mohamed Elsandel

Antonia Salib

Mei Henri

Kyan Battick

Full Cast & Crew

Apple TV

Series

2023

TVMA

Drama

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Hijack ›

Hijack

Idris Elba




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Bill Maher
1
Bill Maher Reveals His Top Pick for 2028 Presidential Election
Noah Schnapp as Will Byers and Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler in STRANGER THINGS
2
Thousands of ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Petition to See Season 5’s Deleted Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 8, 'In the Name of the Father, And of the Son ...'
3
‘Boston Blue’ Will Introduce Never-Before-Seen Reagans
4
‘Y&R’s Courtney Hope Shines as Sally Reveals Some Holiday Heartache
Derek Hough (L) and Hayley Erbert Hough perform during a stop of Derek Hough's
5
Would Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’?