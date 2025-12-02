‘The Voice’: Who Should Win the Season 28 Mic Drop? (POLL)

What To Know Season 28 of The Voice introduced a new button called The Mic Drop during Knockout Rounds.

Each coach got to select one member of their team as their Mic Drop pick.

America will vote between the four Mic Drop recipients, and the winner will perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The Playoffs have begun on The Voice, which means the coaches are deciding which of their four remaining artists they want to bring to the finale. On Monday, December 1, Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé chose Aubrey Nicole and Jazz McKenzie, respectively, as their finalists. Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg will make their selections during the December 8 episode, which is when the Playoffs will conclude (the remaining two finalists will be voted through by viewers).

However, December 8 will also include the winner of the Mic Drop from the Knockout Rounds. The Mic Drop, a new addition in Season 28, allowed each coach to push their button for one artist, giving them a chance to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. The winner of the Mic Drop will ultimately be chosen by fans, who can vote for their favorite of the four selections.

The Mic Drop recipients were: Max Chambers (Team Bublé), Aaron Nichols (Team Reba), DEK of Hearts (Team Niall), and Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop). All four artists are so different.

Max brings old school Michael Jackson vibes with his performances, while Aaron is a classic country singer who McEntire has compared to Chris Stapleton. Meanwhile, DEK of Hearts is a country/pop trio (think Lady A), and Yoshihanaa is a powerhouse belter with a background in R&B and gospel music.

The winner of the Mic Drop may not even make it to the Finals, but this will be a unique opportunity for them either way. The official voting window has closed for the Mic Drop winner, but we want to know what you’re thinking.

Vote in the poll below for who you think should get that coveted spot in the Rose Parade, and hop into the comments section to share your thoughts about the recipients of the Mic Drop button.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC