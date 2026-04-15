Season 29 of The Voice wrapped up with the grand finale episode on April 14, where Alexia Jayy was crowned the winner of the Battle of Champions installment. That gave Adam Levine his fourth win as a coach and his first since he returned to the show following a six-year hiatus.

Following the finale, it was confirmed by People that The Voice will be returning for a milestone 30th season. The first coach in the lineup of rotating celebrity mentors was also announced.

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 30 so far.

When does The Voice Season 30 premiere?

There is no premiere date for Season 30 at this time, although People reported that it will be returning in fall 2026. This tracks with the show’s past schedule, with one season airing in the spring and one in the fall every year.

For the most part, the fall season of The Voice premieres during the third week of September.

Usually, The Voice is on Mondays and Tuesdays, but Season 29 switched to Mondays only, so we’ll have to wait and see what the schedule holds for Season 30.

Who are the coaches for The Voice Season 30?

Not all of the coaches have been confirmed yet, but Levine told People that he will be back for Season 30. “I’m having so much fun doing it,” he revealed. “Since I came back a few seasons ago it’s just been a blast and I’m super happy to keep it going as long as they’ll have me.”

Normally, there are four coaches on the show, although Season 29 changed things up and only had three coaches (Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend)due to the once-a-week episodes and shorter overall season. NBC has not revealed whether Season 30 will switch back to four coaches.

What is the format for The Voice Season 30?

The Blind Auditions are what makes The Voice unique, so those will undoubtedly return if there’s a new season. Should the show follow the format of recent seasons, the Battle Rounds will follow the Blinds. In the Battles, the coaches pair up their artists to perform duets, then pick one to move on. There are often Steals available in this round, although the amount given to each coach varies by season. In the past, some seasons have also allowed the coaches a Save to use in the Battle Rounds, as well.

Generally, the Knockout Rounds follow the Battles. In this round, the coaches pair up their remaining singers again, but this time, they give individual performances, with only one moving on. This round has also featured Steals on certain seasons.

A major change in Season 29 is that there are no Live Shows, which means that viewers will not get a chance to vote for their favorite artists. Instead, the entire season was pre-taped and voting was done in-house, with an audience of past contestants and super fans making the decisions in the later rounds. It remains to be seen whether that format will return for Season 30.

The Voice, Season 30, Fall 2026, NBC