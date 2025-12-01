Things are winding own on Season 28 of The Voice, which means the finale is just around the corner. The Finals will be the only live show of the season, with America ultimately voting for who they want to win the competition.

Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan will all have at least one artist in the Finals this year. Scroll down for everything we know about the finale and an explanation of how the finalists will be chosen.

When is The Voice Season 28 finale?

The two-part finale is on Monday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 16. The first night will run for an hour and feature performances from the finalists.

Night two will be the results show, which runs for two hours. Before the winner is revealed a the end of the show, the night will be jam-packed with performances from the finalists, coaches, other contestants from the season, and more.

Ahead of the finale, there will be hour-long episodes on Monday, December 1, and Monday, December 8.

What time is The Voice Season 28 finale?

Both nights of the live finale will begin at 9/8c. The final episode of the season will run until 11/10c.

The December 1 and December 8 episodes also begin at 9/8c.

How many artists will make The Voice Season 28 finale?

There will be six artists in The Voice Season 28 finale.

During the Playoffs, McEntire and Bublé’s teams will perform on December 1, and Snoop and Horan’s teams will hit the stage on December 8. Each coach will select one of their four remaining singers to move on. Then, America will vote through one other contestant from each Playoff episode.

When will the Mic Drop winner be revealed?

During the Knockout Rounds, each coach got to pick one artist on their team to win the Mic Drop, which put that singer in the running to sing at the Rose Parade. Whichever artist receives the most viewer votes will earn the performance slot.

The winner of the Mic Drop will be revealed during the December 8 episode, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be someone who’s in the Finals.

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC