Max Chambers is making a major statement on Season 28 of The Voice. The teenage singer received chair turns from Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire during his audition, then chose Bublé as his coach.

After winning his Battle Round against Aarik Duncan and Knockout Round against Max Cooper III, Max is now one of the four artists representing Team Bublé in the Playoffs. Scroll down to learn more about him before his next performance.

How old is Max Chambers?

Max is 14 years old. He was born on May 17, 2011, as he acknowledged his 13th birthday on Instagram on that date in 2024.

“I’m a teenager! Happy 13th Birthday to me!#godisfaithful #tothemax,” he captioned his post.

Where is Max Chambers from?

Max is from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Who is Max Chambers?

Since he’s only a teenager, Max is still a student, but he’s already made major career moves on his way to pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. From September 2023 to June 2024, Max played a young Michael Jackson in MJ The Musical on Broadway. He was also the understudy for young Marlon Jackson in the show during that time.

Due to this connection to MJ, Max performed “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5 for his Blind Audition on The Voice. In his bio, Max refers to himself as a “singer, actor, and dancer,” so he is truly a multi-talented kid!

Per posts on his Instagram, Max also performs in church.

Who is Max Chambers’ family?

Max has posted about both his mother and sister on Instagram. In May 2025, he proudly supported his mom at her graduation ceremony for her PhD. He cheekily wore a shirt to the event that said, “I survived my mom’s dissertation.”

“Congratulations to my mom for graduating with her PhD!” Max wrote on Instagram. “I am so proud of her for doing just as she tells me to do… learn to do hard things. She set a goal and let nothing stop her. I love you mom!”

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 9/8c, NBC