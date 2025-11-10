What To Know The Knockout Rounds continued on the Monday, November 10, episode of The Voice.

The coaches had no Saves or Steals in this round, so they all had to make tough cuts.

Niall Horan used his Mic Drop on one act who impressed him the most.

The Monday, November 10, episode of The Voice featured Night 3 of the Knockout Rounds, with coaches pairing their remaining eight artists up for head-to-head song battles. Each contestant performed a song of their choice before their coach eliminated one of them, with no Saves or Steals left in play.

Three coaches still had their Mic Drops to use, putting one artist from their team in the running to perform at the Rose Parade. Once all four Mic Drops are used, viewers will get to vote on their favorite, and the winner will earn the special performance.

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out who the coaches chose for their teams, as well as a roundup of where all the teams stand so far.

Ryan Mitchell vs. Conrad Khalil (Team Reba)

Reba McEntire‘s artists Ryan Mitchell and Conrad Khalil were up first. Conrad was a one-chair turn in the Blind Auditions, while Ryan had no chairs turn around and is only in the competition thanks to Carson Daly‘s Callback ticket.

Conrad performed “Closer” by NeYo, and Ryan sang “Zombie,” both of which impressed the coaches. “Conrad, you had all the runs, you have great range, you have a really gorgeous tone,” Michael Bublé said. “Ryan has come back and exceeded everyone’s expectations. You have the ability to interpret songs better than anyone else did.”

Bublé said he would lean towards Ryan if the decision was up to him. Snoop pointed out, “If you want that rock alternative, it’s Ryan. But if you want that R&B, then it’s Conrad.”

McEntire had to make the ultimate decision, and she went with Ryan, noting his ability to connect to the song because of his struggles with alcohol. “Ryan is different than anybody in this competition,” she admitted. ‘We don’t get that much alternative rock on the show, so to have Ryan fill that void is perfect.”

Marty O’Reilly vs. Rob Cole (Team Bublé)

Team Bublé’s first pairing of the night was Marty O’Reilly vs. Rob Cole, who sang “The Letter” by Joe Cocker and “Wondering Why” by Red Clay Strays, respectively.

“Marty, man, the way you sing, the way you howl and growl, ain’t nothing but a dog in you. I love that,” Snoop Dogg said. “You could win The Voice. You were that good. Rob Cole, the way you started on that piano and stood up and went to a whole other level, that’s superstar level.”

Niall Horan praised Rob for telling the story “so well,” and said Marty was “captivating” to watch. Bublé picked Rob as the winner, adding, “Rob has a voice that I could listen to all day. It’s so distinct and unique that it could only be Rob. I really feel like Rob could be the winner of The Voice. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Trinity vs. Jack Austin (Team Bublé)

Trinity and Jack Austin also went head-to-head on Team Bublé.

Trinity was the winner of the battle after her rendition of Whitney Houston‘s “I’m Your Baby Tonight.”

“She has the ability to play within the realm of R&B and pop. She looks like a star, sounds like a star, and she is a star,” her coach raved.

DEK of Hearts vs. Kayleigh Clark (Team Niall)

The final Knockout of the night was between the trio, DEK of Hearts, and country singer Kayleigh Clark. DEK of Hearts sang “What If I Never Get Over You” by Lady A, while Kayleigh performed “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes and even yodeled in the performance.

McEntire called Kayleigh’s performance “wonderful” and said her yodels were “perfect.” She also praised DEK of Hearts’ harmonies and said she would pick them as the winner.

Horan had a tough decision to make. “I think this is what it looks like when two four-chair turns get into a Knockout together,” he said. “Kayleigh, you just came out of the block strong. When we had Joe Walsh in, he was asking you to commit with breath and you took all of his notes, all of my notes, on board and just smashed it. DEK, that wall of sound that you make is just so beautiful. There’s not many vocal groups out here these days where all three can sing.”

DEK of Hearts were declared the winners. “Kayleigh is an incredibly talented singer, I just have a feeling about DEK,” Horan shared. “They bring something to the show and to music that makes me excited. When they sing together, it’s special.” In fact, he loved the performance so much that he gave DEK of Hearts his Mic Drop, putting them in the running to sing at the Rose Parade.

Below, see how the teams are stacking up in the Knockout Rounds so far (artists who were Saved or Stolen in the Battles are noted in parentheses). By the end of the Knockouts, each coach will have four artists on their teams.

TEAM SNOOP

Ralph Edwards

Toni Lorene

TEAM NIALL

Ava Nat (save)

Aiden Ross

DEK of Hearts

TEAM REBA

Aubrey Nicole (save)

Ryan Mitchell (Carson Callback)

TEAM BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Rob Cole

Trinity

The Voice, Season 28, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC