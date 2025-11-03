What To Know The Knockout Rounds continued on the Monday, November 3, episode of The Voice.

The coaches had to make tough cuts as their artists went head-to-head.

Michael Bublé used the first Mic Drop, putting one of his contestants in the running to sing at the Rose Parade.

[WARNING: This post contains MAJOR spoilers from The Voice Season 28, Episode 11.]

The competition continued on Season 28 of The Voice with the Monday, November 3, episode. The week of Knockout Rounds brought more head-to-head battles, with the coaches (Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé) having to eliminate one member of their team after each performance.

With no Saves or Steals in this round, the decisions the coaches made were final. However, they did each have one Mic Drop to use, putting one artist from their team in the running to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day (viewers will get to vote for their favorite Mic Drop pick once all four are selected).

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out where the teams stand heading into the Playoffs so far.

Toni Lorene vs. Natalia Albertini (Team Snoop)

Team Snoop’s Toni Lorene and Natala Albertini, whom he saved in the Battle Rounds, were up first. Natalia sang “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder, while Toni belted out “Lady Marmalade.”

“Natalia, your performance was spectacular, you’re gorgeous, I love your outfit,” McEntire said. “And toni, golly. Your range is incredible. I guess if I had to pick one, I think I’d go with Natalia.”

Horan called Toni a “machine” and added, “The stuff you can do with your voice … there’s something special about you.” He and Bublé both said they’d “lean towards” choosing Toni.

“I am a proud uncle,” Snoop gushed. “Natalia, the way you started that song off was beautiful, and I think you did an amazing job with being able to move and sing and perform and make the record yours. Toni, like Reba said … golly! It’s just the way you have that stage presence and make your voice match the energy and not overdo it.”

He ultimately chose Toni as the winner, noting that you “can’t teach” the confidence she has.

Aiden Ross vs. Liam von Elbe

For Team Niall’s first pairing of the night, Aiden Ross and Liam von Elbe went head-to-head. Aiden sang Billie Eilish‘s “When the Party’s Over,” while Liam performed “Over My Head” by The Fray.

McEntire called it a “very entertaining pairing,” praising Liam’s tone and Aiden’s range. Bublé called it “captivating.” Meanwhile, Snoop told Liam he’s “just growing and growing” throughout the competition and told Aiden his singing put him “in a trance.”

“The way you sing and the way you handled that record, you sound like you could actually win The Voice, and that’s just real talk,” the rapper added.”

Of course, the decision was up to Aiden and Liam’s coach. “Aiden, it’s a master class what you just did there,” Horan raved, while also applauding Liam’s song choice and growth. Ultimately, though, Aiden was the winner.

“Aiden’s the real deal,” Horan insisted. “He can move around all parts of his voice with so much ease. He’s arguably the best singer in the competition, and he keeps proving that time and time again.”

Max Chambers vs. Max Cooper III

The final pairing of the night was Team Bublé’s Max Chambers and Max Cooper III, who sang “Don’t You Worry About a Thing” by Stevie Wonder and “End of Beginning,” respectively.

“Max Cooper, you are an exceptional vocalist, and the way you just showed up by playing … you did you. You’re not trying to do nothing but you,” Snoop said. “Max Chambers, the way you took that Stevie Wonder song and put your own ballad on it? A star is born.”

Horan noted that Max Cooper is “different than anybody else on this show,” but said being on stage is in Max Chambers’ “bones” and that he “keeps taking it to another level.”

Bublé praised his 14-year-old protégé, Max Chambers, for choosing an “incredibly difficult song” and singing it “with wisdom well beyond your years.” However, he also added, “Max Cooper, your level of musicianship, your understanding, and the genuine enjoyment of what you’re doing … that for me is just way too catchy.”

Max Chambers was not only chosen as the winner of the Knockout, but as Bublé’s Mic Drop pick. “I feel like I’m doing millions of people a favor,” Bublé insisted.

Below, see how the teams are stacking up in the Knockout Rounds so far (artists who were Saved or Stolen in the Battles are noted in parentheses). By the end of the Knockouts, each coach will have four artists on their teams.

TEAM SNOOP

Ralph Edwards

Toni Lorene

TEAM NIALL

Ava Nat (save)

Aiden Ross

TEAM REBA

Aubrey Nicole (save)

TEAM BUBLÉ Max Chambers

