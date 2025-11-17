What To Know The Season 28 Knockout Rounds continued on the Monday, November 17, episode of The Voice.

Reba McEntire used her Mic Drop on one of her country artists, putting him in the running to perform at the Rose Parade.

Michael Bublé completed his Playoff team after his final Knockout pairing of the season.

The penultimate Knockout Round episode of Season 28 of The Voice aired on Monday, November 17. Three more pairs went head-to-head, with their coaches deciding who would move through to the Playoffs. With no Saves or Steals in this round, the decisions were tougher than ever.

Snoop Dogg and Reba McEntire both had their Mic Drops left going into Round 4 of Knockouts, which meant that they had an opportunity to nominate one of their artists to perform at the Rose Parade (viewers will ultimately vote for the winner of the Mic Drop). This week, McEntire hit her button for one deserving singer.

Scroll down to find out who got the Mic Drop, for a recap of the night’s performances, and to find out who’s moving on in the competition.

Aaron Nichols vs. Cori Kennedy (Team Reba)

McEntire’s country artists Aaron Nichols and Cori Kennedy were up first with renditions of “Hurricane” by Band of Heathens and “You and I” by Lady Gaga, respectively.

Michael Bublé said both performances were “incredible,” noting that Cori didn’t “shrink” when she had to perform after Aaron “crushed” his set. “Aaron, I wish I had that gritty thing that seems to come so easily to you,” he added. “I could sing like that, but then I would have to cancel the next three weeks of shows.”

Snoop praised Aaron for how he “controls” his vocals, and said he’s a “star whether you win or not.” He also made sure to note Cori’s “confidence” and “spirit.”

“Cori, you just continue to shine,” Niall Horan gushed, comparing her to Stevie Nicks. “Aaron, if that was on the CMAs, that would be all over the internet the next day.” He said he’d “lean toward” picking Aaron because of his “consistency.”

Ultimately, McEntire had to make her decision. She said that both of her artists are “so good,” but chose Aaron as the winner. “I chose Aaron to move forward because he knows his lane, he’s very powerful in his lane, and he stays in it,” she explained. She also chose him as her Mic Drop participant!

Carolina Rodriguez vs. Mindy Miller (Team Snoop)

Team Snoop’s Carolina Rodriguez, who he stole from Horan in the Battles, and Mindy Miller were up next. Carolina sang Adele‘s version of “Love Song” by The Cure, and Mindy sang “In Color” by Jamie Johnson.

“Mindy, you’re so solid, so consistent, and your tone is so beautiful,” Horan began. However, he admittedly was “biased” toward Carolina, since she used to be on his team. “The challenge she gave herself and how she took it on was enough to make me ’til that way for sure,” he added, praising her difficult song choice.

McEntire said Carolina’s performance reminded her of a James Bond movie, which Carolina said she was going for. “Mindy, Jamie would be very proud,” she added. “You did a great job. “I’m so proud of you representing country music like you have. Snoop, I think I’d go with Mindy.”

Bublé admitted that he would want to choose Carolina because “I think there’s a massive place for you to surprise a lot of people.” But, in the end, Snoop picked Mindy as the winner.

“Mindy just sounded mature, she sounded grown,” he explained. “If the country music world is what I think they are, they are going to support the hell out of her.”

Jazz McKenzie vs. Teo Ramdel (Team Bublé)

The final pairing of the night was Team Bublé’s Jazz McKenzie and Teo Ramdel, who performed “Cruisin'” by Smokey Robinson and “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, respectively. Teo purposely didn’t choose a Spanish song this round so he could push himself out of his comfort zone.

“Teo, that was a hell of a performance,” Snoop gushed. “All of those moves .. that’s superstar stuff right there. Jazz, you are an exceptional vocalist.” He told Bublé that Jazz would be the winner if he had to pick.

Horan praised Teo for challenging himself with his song choice. “You’re just Teo, and you do Teo very well,” he said. “Congratulations, it was amazing again. Jazz, you’re arguably the best singer on this show. It’s amazing what you can do and what you can do so effortlessly.”

McEntire told Jazz that she’s been “in awe” of her throughout this competition, and applauded Teo for adding choreography to his “powerful” performance.

Bublé went with Jazz as the winner of the Knockout. “I think Jazz might be one of the greatest singers I’ve heard in a long time,” he said. “She has a massive range, she has power. I think she could be a frontrunner for winning this competition.”

After four nights of Knockout Rounds, here’s where the teams stand so far ahead of the Playoffs. The remaining three slots will be filled during the final Knockouts on Monday, November 24.

TEAM SNOOP

Ralph Edwards

Toni Lorene

Mindy Miller

TEAM NIALL

Ava Nat (save)

Aiden Ross

DEK of Hearts

TEAM REBA

Aubrey Nicole (save)

Ryan Mitchell (Carson callback)

Aaron Nichols

TEAM BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Rob Cole

Trinity

Jazz McKenzie

