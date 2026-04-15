’The Voice’: Adam Levine Reacts to Getting His 4th Win With Alexia Jayy

What To Know Adam Levine won Season 29 of The Voice with his artist Alexia Jayy.

It was his fourth time winning the show after 18 seasons as a coach.

He opened up about the win and praised Alexia after the finale.

Alexia Jayy was named the winner of The Voice Season 29 during the April 14 finale, which also meant that her coach, Adam Levine, has added another victory to his résumé. This brings Levine’s win total up to four, tying him with Kelly Clarkson for the second most in the show’s history (Blake Shelton leads with nine).

“I almost forgot what it felt like to win The Voice,” Levine, whose last win was Season 9 in 2015, told USA Today. “But this is a beautiful reminder. She’s so ridiculous. So insanely talented.”

The Maroon 5 frontman then directed his attention to his winning artist and told her, “I’ve been around a long time and as talented as you are, it’s just the person that you are. That’s the best part. You deserve all this. You’re a wonderful human.”

Alexia was the sole finalist on Team Adam. She competed against John Legend‘s artist Lucas West, as well as Liv Ciara and Mikenley Brown from Kelly Clarkson’s team. The winner was decided based on votes from an in-studio audience of superfans and The Voice alum.

Following Alexia in second place was Liv, who previously auditioned for Season 28 of The Voice and had no coaches turn their chairs in the Blind Auditions. Lucas finished in third place, and Mikenely took fourth.

Meanwhile, Levine will be hoping to add to his list of wins during Season 30. He confirmed after the finale that he will be returning to the show for the milestone season, although it remains to be seen who will be sitting alongside him in the big red chairs.

Levine was one of the original coaches on the show and stayed for the first 16 seasons before taking a hiatus in 2019. He then returned for Season 27 after six years away. After skipping Season 28, Levine was back for the Battle of Champions 29th season and will return once again for Season 30.