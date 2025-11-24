What To Know The Season 28 Knockout Rounds concluded on the Monday, November 24, episode of The Voice.

The coaches now know which four artists they’ll each be bringing to the Playoffs.

Snoop Dogg finally used his Mic Drop, putting one of his team members in the running to sing at the Rose Parade.

The Knockout Rounds continued (and came to an end) during the Monday, November 24, episode of The Voice. Coach Michael Bublé completed his team during last week’s episode, but Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire each had one slot left to fill.

The remaining artists were paired up for head-to-head performances, with their coach making the final decision on who would move through to the next round. Snoop Dogg also had his Mic Drop left to use, giving him the power to put a singer in the running (against Bublé, McEntire, and Horan’s Mic Drop picks) to perform at the Rose Parade.

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to see the list of the coaches’ teams heading into next week’s Playoffs.

Austin Gilbert vs. Peyton Kyle (Team Reba)

McEntire’s final Knockout pairing was Austin Gilbert, whom she stole from Bublé in the Battle Rounds, and Peyton Kyle. They sang “8 Second Ride” by Jake Owen and “I Don’t Wanna Be” by Gavin DeGraw, respectively.

Bublé said both guys “showed up” for the Knockout, and admitted he wouldn’t know who to pick. Snoop praised Austin’s “perfect” song choice and said he gave Peyton “five stars.” He also spoke directly to McEntire, telling her, “If you’re looking for something directly in your world, I’d pick Austin, but if you’re looking for that big pop act that can cross over, I’d pick Peyton.”

Horan said he would “lean towards” Peyton as the winner because “he’s gonna surprise a lot of people around here, I think.” McEntire ended up choosing Peyton, as well. “Austin, being a country singer, I got my loyalties there, but Peyton, you got the voice, and that’s what this TV show is called,” she pointed out.

Dustin Dale Gaspard vs. Kirbi (Team Niall)

Horan paired up Dustin Dale Gaspard and Kirbi, who were both four-chair turns, but very different singers. Dustin was feeling under the weather, so he didn’t make it to rehearsals, which meant he had to hit the stage without guidance from Horan and mentor Joe Walsh.

Kirbi sang “Heartfelt Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll, while Dustin performed “She Talks to Angels” by The Black Crows. McEntire called the performances “fantastic” and said she would pick Kirbi as the winner.

Bublé praised Kirbi for taking a song sung by two men and making it her own. “You understand who you are, where you want to go, and you have the guts to take on songs that seem like they may not be in your lane,” he raved. However, he picked Dustin as the winner, noting that he “brings something that none of our artists from any of our teams brings.”

The decision was Horan’s, and while he struggled to make a choice, he ended up selecting Kirbi as the winner. “That was your best performance to date, without a shadow of a doubt,” he told her. “Beautiful to watch, beautiful to listen to, you just smashed it.”

He explained that Kirbi was his pick based on the Knockout performance, calling her talent “undeniable” and explaining, “There was no way she could sing like that, give the emotion that she gave, and leave this competition.”

Lauren Anderson vs. Yoshihanaa (Team Snoop)

The final pairing of the night was Team Snoop’s Lauren Anderson and Yoshihanaa. Lauren performed Pink’s “Try,” while Yoshihanaa sang “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

Horan said that Yoshihanaa “looked like a superstar” on stage, and raved over how Lauren was able to “command people’s attention,” while still holding a tune. McEntire said she was “entertained” by Lauren, and admitted she “wasn’t expecting” what Yoshihanaa did. “Y’all are two beautiful, talented women that The Voice is blessed to have on the show,” she confirmed.

Snoop ended up picking Yoshihanaa as the winner, and then hit his Mic Drop button for her. “She did everything but drop the mic, so it was my job to drop the mic on her behalf,” he joked. “She has that strong quality to actually win The Voice.”

Now, all the teams are complete for the Playoffs. See the full teams below (artists who were Saved or Stolen during the Battles are noted in parentheses):

TEAM SNOOP

Ralph Edwards

Toni Lorene

Mindy Miller

Yoshihanaa

TEAM NIALL

Ava Nat (save)

Aiden Ross

DEK of Hearts

Kirbi

TEAM REBA

Aubrey Nicole (save)

Ryan Mitchell (Carson callback)

Aaron Nichols

Peyton Kyle

TEAM BUBLÉ

Max Chambers

Rob Cole

Trinity

Jazz McKenzie

