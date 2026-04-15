What To Know Alexia Jayy won Season 29 of The Voice.

She told TV Insider about her upcoming music plans and what it was like working with Adam Levine as a coach.

Alexia also reacted to how she made The Voice coaches cry with her finale performance.

Alexia Jayy was revealed as the winner of The Voice Season 29 during the April 14 finale, but since the show was filmed months ago, she’s already been hard at work on new music. In fact, she released her first single called “Rent Free” right after the finale aired.

“I’m super excited about it,” Alexia tells TV Insider. Since filming The Voice last year, Alexia has been hard at work in the studio “working on [her] album,” which she says is coming soon. For now, though, she’s urging her fans to enjoy “Rent Free” while she finishes the full project.

Alexia won the show after being coached by Adam Levine. “My favorite part of the show was him always comforting me,” she shares. “He always told me, ‘It’s OK to be nervous, that’s fine, but go out there and kill it. It made me feel good to know there are artists who have done these amazing things and still get nervous, simply because they want things to turn out really good. And it’s OK to have that feeling.”

She raves that Levine was an “amazing coach” and reveals that they’ve maintained a “great relationship” since the show. “I was so nervous at the beginning and he could not believe I was nervous,” Alexia admits. “He was like, ‘Whatever you do, just keep doing that. Don’t change it. You do really good when you’re nervous.’ So that really changed my perspective on being nervous and now I’m way more confident when I sing. I love singing. I love performing. The only reason I really get nervous is because I want to do good and that’s a normal thing for any artist.”

During the finale, Alexia had all three coaches in tears when she performed a gorgeous rendition of Adele‘s “One and Only,” which she says she didn’t expect. “To have people that are as legendary as Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend sitting in front of me crying because they were feeling what I felt when I was singing a song was the most wonderful feeling I ever had,” she confirms. “It felt like everything I’ve been doing is worth it.”