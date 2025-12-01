What To Know The Season 28 Playoffs began during the Monday, December 1, episode of The Voice.

The Playoffs began during the Monday, December 1, episode of The Voice, with Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé‘s teams hitting the stage for their pre-finale performances. Each coach went into the Playoffs with four artists and could only choose one to bring with them to the Finals.

Scroll down for a recap of the night’s performances and to find out who McEntire and Bublé chose as their finalists! One other artist from the night will also make it to the Finals after America’s vote.

Aaron Nichols

Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols was up first. After winning his coach’s Mic Drop during the Knockouts, Aaron returned to the stage with a performance of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs.

“You performed like a superstar,” Snoop Dogg said. “The way you managed the band, the way you sung…” He also told McEntire she “can’t lose” with someone like Aaron in the finals.

“What I’m looking for is who is ready for the finale? Who’s going to step up to the plate?” McEntire revealed. “I love Aaron’s voice. It’s very raspy. Chris Stapleton-esque. He set the bar real high.”

Jazz McKenzie

Team Bublé’s first performance of the night was from Jazz McKenzie, who sang Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

“Jazz, there is zero that you can’t do,” Niall Horan gushed. “You are a ridiculous singer. You’re on a different planet.”

Bublé said that Jazz reminds him of the “greatest singers who have ever lived,” adding, “What I’m looking for isn’t the voice as much. I know they can sing. It’s that when they step into the ring and they sing, can they land a knockout punch?”

Ryan Mitchell

Ryan Mitchell almost didn’t make it past the Blind Auditions. He didn’t get a chair to turn around, but kept a spot in the competition thanks to the Carson Callback, and then landed on Team Reba. For the Playoffs, he sang “Undressed” by Sombr.

“What an amazing story,” Horan confirmed. “The levels that you’re taking it to … it felt like we were at your show.”

McEntire praised Ryan for “giving more” with every performance. “I think it’s instinctual. I love what you’re bringing to the show,” she said. “Thank you for a great performance. I am so proud of you.”

Trinity

Team Bublé’s Trinity wanted to show her rocker side in the Playoffs, so she performed “Barracuda” by Heart.

“You was up there rocking out,” Snoop Dogg raved. “I am overwhelmed with your ability to take your vocals and place them into any genre of music that you please. She just moved up in my book.”

Bublé pointed out that Trinity is “so quiet in real life” but has “so much confidence as an artist,” adding that she “has all of the elements that it takes to be a real star.”

Aubrey Nicole

Aubrey Nicole, whom McEntire saved during the Battles, was up next with a rendition of “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles.

Horan told Aubrey that her last two performances “deserve a place in the finale,” noting that she was “so, so strong from the first note [she] hit to the last one and just showed us another side we haven’t seen before.”

McEntire told Aubrey she was “blown away” by the song and called her the “perfect package.”

Rob Cole

It’s hard to believe that Rob Cole from Team Bublé got no chairs to turn around during his Season 25 Blind Audition. Now, just one episode away from the finale of Season 28, he performed LeAnn Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” after having a dream he was singing it.

“It touched my heart,” McEntire said. “You take a real soft song like that and just make it better. Great job.” Snoop said that Rob has “superstar potential,” and Bublé called the performance “flawless.”

“He truly knows how to touch hearts,” Bublé added. “Jazz, it’s rare to hear a voice that perfect. Trinity, she always looks like she’s meant to be on that Grammy stage. I’m ambitious in the quest for a threepeat, and this is going to be a tough decision.”

Peyton Kyle

McEntire’s final artist of the night was Peyton Kyle, who sang “Hold Back the River” by James Bay.

Snoop applauded Peyton for taking his time with the performance and working it from the beginning to the end.

“You give a lot in rehearsal, but you give it all you have on that stage,” McEntire confirmed. “You’ve got what it takes, and I’m proud of you. Way to go.”

Max Chambers

The final performance of the night was from Team Bublé’s Max Chambers. The teenager sang “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cook.

Snoop told his fellow coach that Max is probably going to be the winner of The Voice. Max’s coach added, “You can be real quiet and shy, then you step up to the pulpit and people just listen. I couldn’t have asked, in every way, for you to be better.”

Who made The Voice Season 28 finale?

At the end of the night, McEntire and Bublé had to choose one artist from their teams to make the finale. They picked Aubrey Nicole and Jazz McKenzie, respectively. “She is the perfect person to represent Team Bublé,” the crooner said, of Jazz. “It’s called The Voice. She is the greatest voice I’ve ever had.”

Of her decision, McEntire added, “I chose Aubrey because she has a way of portraying a lot of emotion, and that’s what music is supposed to be about. I definitely think Aubrey has a shot to win the whole competition.”

Now, the fate of the remaining six singers from Team Reba and Team Bublé is in America’s hands. Just one of them will make it to the finale after America’s vote on The Voice app and NBC.com/voicevote. First, though, Horan and Snoop’s teams will perform during the December 8 episode.

