Julie Chrisley’s Daughter Savannah Breaks Silence About ‘Missing’ Mom

Savannah Chrisley isn’t shy about speaking out when it comes to her parents’ prison drama, but she has been unusually quiet as of late when it comes to her ‘missing’ mom. Now, she is finally addressing the subject in an instagram post she made on Monday, September 9.

As previously reported, Julie Chrisley is currently MIA as she awaits her resentencing court date in Atlanta on September 25. Last week, fans noticed the Federal Bureau of Prisons website listed Julie’s current status as “Not in BOP custody” as of August 28.

The BOP later confirmed that Julie is not in their custody, noting, “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody.’”

“Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons,” the statement read.

On Friday, September 6, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Julie is in their custody as she awaits her resentencing court date. Julie’s exact location remains unknown, though fans have speculated that she could be in transit or locked up in a different prison.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal, and she is now awaiting resentencing.

Savannah has spoken openly about her mom and dad’s time in prison on social media, in interviews, and on her podcast, Unlocked. Yet, she has been strangely quiet about Julie’s current whereabouts, leading fans to reach out to the reality star to ask what is going on.

After an X user said it’s “not good to not report” on what is happening with Julie, Savannah replied, “I’m not trying to keep anything secret. There are things that I don’t have answers to at this point and time.”

Hi Gail… I’m not trying to keep anything secret. There are things that I don’t have answers to at this point and time… per my lawyers I need to stay quiet until after mom’s resentencing date on September 25th. TRUST ME… so much I want to say!!

Thank you for loving and… https://t.co/hhKBOr9cbL — Savannah Chrisley (@_ItsSavannah_) September 9, 2024

She added, “Per my lawyers I need to stay quiet until after mom’s resentencing date on September 25th. TRUST ME… so much I want to say!! Thank you for loving and supporting us!”

Meanwhile, users on Reddit have suggested that Julie’s long journey to Atlanta could be a form of punishment in retaliation to Savannah’s complaints about her parents’ so-called prison hell.

“Although it could just take a day or two to transfer her- They have done it several weeks ahead of time,” wrote one Reddit user. “I’m only intrigued because I heard a podcaster (felon) talking about how the most miserable experience of prison is being transferred between prisons for hearings, etc.”

The user continued, “He said that even if you only needed to go 100 miles- the warden could pick a route that zig-zagged an inmate back and forth across the country by bus— with no entertainment, no phone calls, in handcuffs, night after night checking in to a new prison for overnight stays- that its absolutely miserable– and if they had an inmate that was complaining a lot– its a favorite thing for the warden to do– to put the inmate on a ‘slow transfer’ to wherever they needed to go.”

Another Reddit commenter replied, “This is just about the WORST punishment any inmate could have. They call it Diesel Therapy. And it is every bit as bad as you’ve ever heard it was.”

One fan added, “It’s not Julie doing the complaining, it’s Savannah’s stupid self getting on Podcasts, TV, Social Media and running her mouth! So, Savannah can thank herself for her Momma’s long ride!”

Savannah has previously spoken out about the prison system, claiming “corrupt” guards have been making life hell for her parents. She has also complained about the prison conditions, alleging there is “no air conditioning” and that “poisonous snakes” are just “casually slithering on the floor” in her mother’s cell.

“If I was Julie, I would demand that Savannah and Todd shut up,” said one fan.

“It’s been Savannah big mouth. Dumbest thing she could’ve been doing is running her mouth before appeals,” added another.

“The amount of complaining and blame shifting along with lack of any remorse by these cretins is exactly why Julie Is taking “the long route”, and I couldn’t be happier,” said one commenter.

Another felt differently, writing, “That’s messed up if true. No one deserves that.”

Does Julie deserve this punishment? Is this why Savannah has remained quiet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.