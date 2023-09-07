‘Corrupt’ Prison Guards Are Making Life Hell for Todd & Julie Chrisley Says Daughter Savannah

Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their life in prison, claiming that the couple have been subjected to “awful” and “inhumane” conditions.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Savannah alleged that her mom and dad are being unfairly punished by “corrupt” prison guards, including cutting off the air conditioning and padlocking the ice machines during 100-degree heat.

The USA Network reality stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022 and began their combined 19-year prison sentence back in January. Todd is serving his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie is serving seven years at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

“I mean, it’s all awful; our federal system is all out of whack, and there needs to be reform and change,” Savannah said. “People are living in inhumane conditions, people are dying in these prisons, and they sweep it under the rug. The people who are running the prisons are the corrupt ones, so they should be in there themselves.”

When asked about these “inhumane conditions,” Savannah explained, “Being in conditions where it’s 100 degrees inside and having no air conditioning, and the prisons padlocking the ice machines just to retaliate against the inmates. I know for a fact [this has happened] where dad is. Where mom is, they just don’t… it’s bad.”

She also said that her parents have only been able to communicate with one another via email. “They’re emailing a little bit,” Savannah stated. “What’s unfortunate is you have people in these prisons who are holding their mail. And that’s mail fraud. So they are tampering with federal mail.”

Savannah, who is set to star in a new reality show focusing on the Chrisley children, claimed that there has been “retaliation” for her speaking out about her parents’ prison conditions.

“There’s already retaliation happening because of how I’m exposing things,” she shared. “[But] if it means we make a change for the greater good, then they’re willing to be uncomfortable.”

As for whether Todd and Julie feel guilty, Savannah said “[There’s] definitely no guilt for actions because they were offered a plea deal and they turned it down because they are not going to say something they haven’t done.”