Where Is Julie Chrisley? Bureau of Prisons Explains Why She Is ‘Missing’

Julie Chrisley is still MIA as she awaits her resentencing court appearance in Atlanta on Wednesday, September 25, and now, the Bureau of Prisons has chimed in.

As previously reported, a screenshot from the BOP: Federal Bureau of Prisons website showed that the reality star was no longer in the custody of the BOP. This led fans to speculate whether Julie was in the custody of the US marshals or had been moved to a different prison.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, the BOP confirmed that Julie is not currently in their custody, noting, “there are several reasons why an individual may be referenced as ‘not in BOP custody.'”

“Incarcerated individuals who were previously in FBOP custody and who have not completed their sentence may be outside FBOP custody for a period of time for court hearings, medical treatment, or other reasons,” the statement read.

The BOP said that was all they could reveal due to security reasons.

Julie has been serving a seven-year federal prison sentence at FMC Lexington after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted in 2022 for bank fraud and tax evasion. However, in June, an appeals court accepted Julie’s appeal after a three-judge panel found there was insufficient evidence that Julie was involved with her husband‘s bank fraud scheme since its conception in 2006.

The Chrisley Knows Best star is scheduled to appear in court in Atlanta on September 25, though she previously requested to attend via Zoom call. A judge denied her request last month.

Arguing against the in-person court appearance, Julie’s attorney, Alex Little, said the “BOP likely would transfer her via the transfer facility in Oklahoma City or place her in a van for a lengthy, multiple-hour trip while shackled to facilitate her appearance in court.”

Most fans believe Julie is already in transit for her upcoming court date, hence the ‘not in BOP custody’ status. Some think she could even have been moved to the dangerous Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Julie’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has previously talked about the mental toll prison has taken on her parents, especially her mother. While she hopes her mom will be released and back home before Thanksgiving, she is aware that Julie might need “a lot of therapy” as she adjusts back to regular life.

On a July episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah recalled a conversation with her mom, where Julie told her, “You know, you can’t leave me when I come home. Right?'”

“And I was like, ‘What do you mean?'” Savannah said. “She was like, ‘I mean, I know you wanna have your own life, and I want you to do that… But for the first few months, you’re gonna have to stay with me. Like, we’re gonna have to get adjusted.'”

She added, “Anything I can do to help her get in the best space she could possibly ever be in, that’s what I’m gonna do. Because I can only imagine how she’s gonna feel coming home, and it’s gonna be overwhelming. And when I get the call that she can come home, I honestly don’t think I’m gonna tell anyone.”

Savannah, who has custody over her younger siblings Chloe and Grayson, acknowledged, “It’s just gonna be a lot to be reintegrated back into things when you live literally in the same freaking room, 24 hours a day, freaking 365 days a year. It’s gonna be tough for [Julie]. So that does worry me, but at the same time, we all know we can do it.”